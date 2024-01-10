Nashville Predators to Host National Hockey League’s United By Hockey Mobile Museum Jan. 12-13

UBH Mobile Museum
By Press Release
@PredsNHL Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (Jan. 10, 2024) – The Nashville Predators will host the National Hockey League’s United by Hockey Mobile Museum, an 840-square-foot mobile museum that celebrates hockey’s trailblazers, changemakers and business leaders, at Ford Ice Center Bellevue and Bridgestone Area from Jan. 12-13. 

The museum features artifacts from players from a wide array of backgrounds and a look at the next generation of young stars, NHL Officials, broadcasters and women across hockey. Admission to the bus is free for all ages.

“We’re thrilled to host the United by Hockey Mobile Museum at Ford Ice Center Bellevue and again on the Bridgestone Arena Plaza this weekend,” Nashville Predators Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Amy Bratten said. “It’s important for our fans and community to see the evolution of hockey and representation on display. This is such an interactive way to tell the stories of so many legends of the game and remind our fanbase that we are continuously pushing to make hockey an inclusive sport for fans and players alike. We proud to share the message – and support with action – that hockey is for everyone.”

United by Hockey Mobile Museum Stops:

Jan. 12, 2024
Ford Ice Center Bellevue
7638 B Hwy 70 S
Nashville, TN 3722
11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Jan. 13, 2024
Bridgestone Arena, parked on Fifth Avenue 
501 Broadway
Nashville, TN 37205
4:30 - 8 p.m.

The United Hockey Mobile Museum is part of the League’s Hockey Is For Everyone initiative, an annual campaign that celebrates diversity and inclusion in hockey. For more information about the museum, please click here.

News Feed

Late Push Not Enough as Predators Drop 5-3 Decision to Ducks

Late Push Not Enough as Predators Drop 5-3 Decision to Ducks
Predators Reach Midway Mark of 2023-24 with Plenty to Like, Plenty to Improve

Predators Reach Midway Mark of 2023-24 with Plenty to Like, Plenty to Improve
GAME DAY: Ducks vs. Preds, Jan. 9

GAME DAY: Ducks vs. Preds, Jan. 9
'He's Going to Put On a Show': Forsberg's Teammates Sound Off After Second Career All-Star Bid

'He's Going to Put On a Show': Forsberg's Teammates Sound Off After Second Career All-Star Bid
Forsberg Scores Twice as Predators Defeat Stars 4-3

Forsberg Scores Twice as Predators Defeat Stars 4-3
Predators Recall Denis Gurianov from Milwaukee (AHL)

Predators Recall Denis Gurianov from Milwaukee (AHL)
GAME DAY: Preds at Stars, Jan. 6

GAME DAY: Preds at Stars, Jan. 6
Year-Round, Full-Service Dining Unveiled at Bridgestone Arena with Launch of New BetMGM Sports Lounge Restaurant & Bar

Year-Round, Full-Service Dining Unveiled at Bridgestone Arena with Launch of New BetMGM Sports Lounge Restaurant & Bar
Predators Dissatisfied with Effort in 6-3 Loss to Flames

Predators Dissatisfied with Effort in 6-3 Loss to Flames
GAME DAY: Flames vs. Preds, Jan. 4

GAME DAY: Flames vs. Preds, Jan. 4
World Juniors Update: Kulonummi Headed to Semis with Finland, Wood Eliminated with Canada

World Juniors Update: Kulonummi Headed to Semis with Finland, Wood Eliminated with Canada
Saros Earns Second Shutout of Season as Predators Defeat Blackhawks 3-0

Saros Earns Second Shutout of Season as Predators Defeat Blackhawks 3-0
GAME DAY: Blackhawks vs. Preds, Jan. 2

GAME DAY: Blackhawks vs. Preds, Jan. 2
From Steamed Vegetables to Clean Laundry, Nashville Predators Players Issue New Year's Resolutions for 2024

From Steamed Vegetables to Clean Laundry, Nashville Predators Players Issue New Year's Resolutions for 2024
Preds Year in Review: Best of 2023

Preds Year in Review: Best of 2023
Predators Reassign Yaroslav Askarov to Milwaukee (AHL)

Predators Reassign Yaroslav Askarov to Milwaukee (AHL)
Askarov Earns First Career Win as Predators Defeat Capitals 3-2 in Shootout

Askarov Earns First Career Win as Predators Defeat Capitals 3-2 in Shootout
GAME DAY: Preds at Capitals, Dec. 30

GAME DAY: Preds at Capitals, Dec. 30