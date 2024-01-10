Nashville Predators to Host National Hockey League’s United By Hockey Mobile Museum Jan. 12-13

Nashville, Tenn. (Jan. 10, 2024) – The Nashville Predators will host the National Hockey League’s United by Hockey Mobile Museum, an 840-square-foot mobile museum that celebrates hockey’s trailblazers, changemakers and business leaders, at Ford Ice Center Bellevue and Bridgestone Area from Jan. 12-13.

The museum features artifacts from players from a wide array of backgrounds and a look at the next generation of young stars, NHL Officials, broadcasters and women across hockey. Admission to the bus is free for all ages.

“We’re thrilled to host the United by Hockey Mobile Museum at Ford Ice Center Bellevue and again on the Bridgestone Arena Plaza this weekend,” Nashville Predators Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Amy Bratten said. “It’s important for our fans and community to see the evolution of hockey and representation on display. This is such an interactive way to tell the stories of so many legends of the game and remind our fanbase that we are continuously pushing to make hockey an inclusive sport for fans and players alike. We proud to share the message – and support with action – that hockey is for everyone.”

United by Hockey Mobile Museum Stops:

Jan. 12, 2024

Ford Ice Center Bellevue

7638 B Hwy 70 S

Nashville, TN 3722

11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Jan. 13, 2024

Bridgestone Arena, parked on Fifth Avenue

501 Broadway

Nashville, TN 37205

4:30 - 8 p.m.

The United Hockey Mobile Museum is part of the League’s Hockey Is For Everyone initiative, an annual campaign that celebrates diversity and inclusion in hockey. For more information about the museum, please click here.