Predators Assign Jack Ahcan to Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (Oct. 25, 2026) – Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager Chris MacFarland announced today that the team has assigned defenseman Jack Ahcan to Milwaukee (AHL).

Ahcan, 29 (5/18/97), has one point (1a) and is averaging 7:36 of ice time in three games with the Predators this season.

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