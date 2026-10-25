Predators Assign Jack Ahcan to Milwaukee (AHL)

Predators Return to Bridgestone Arena to Begin Five-Game Homestand Tonight vs. Avalanche

Nashville Predators v Toronto Maple Leafs, Jack Ahcan

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By Press Release
Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (Oct. 25, 2026) – Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager Chris MacFarland announced today that the team has assigned defenseman Jack Ahcan to Milwaukee (AHL).

Ahcan, 29 (5/18/97), has one point (1a) and is averaging 7:36 of ice time in three games with the Predators this season.

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