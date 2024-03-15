Nashville Predators to Host Ford Military Salute Week March 19-23 With Two Military Appreciation Games

Nashville, Tenn. (March 15, 2024) – The Nashville Predators organization, in partnership with Ford, Middle Tennessee State University and Fort Campbell military base, will host the Ford Military Salute week beginning on Tuesday, March 19 to celebrate military families. The annual initiative will feature military elements activated on the plaza, concourse and throughout the in-game presentation each night during the two Military Appreciation Games on March 19 and March 23.

Prior to both games, fans can interact with branches of the U.S. Military on the Bridgestone Arena Plaza. From viewing military vehicles and participating in fitness challenges to enjoying music from a live band, there will be plenty of activities for fans of all ages. Bally Sports will broadcast live on the plaza during the game on March 23 for Saturday Night in Smashville.

On March 21, the Preds will host a watch party on the Fort Campbell base for Military members and their families to cheer on the team as they travel to Amerant Bank Area to face the Florida Panthers. The party, hosted by Nashville Predators in-game host Wayne D, will feature several in-game elements including a DJ, Gnash, the Preds Energy Team, elevated prizes and more.

New this season, the Smash Car will be on the plaza for the Military Appreciation games, and fans will have the opportunity to take swings at the vehicle with a sledgehammer after making a small donation to the Nashville Predators Foundation. Proceeds from the Smash Car will benefit the DwyerFire Gold Star Family Foundation and Gold Star families.

The Nashville Predators Foundation will also have specialty Military jerseys that will be up for auction. To bid, fans can text PREDS to 76278. Additionally, the Preds Foundation will have Military Mystery Pucks and Military Mystery Mini Sticks for purchase at the Preds Foundation table outside section 106/107. For a $25 donation, fans can purchase a puck or mini stick autographed by a Predators player. Proceeds from jerseys, pucks and mini sticks will benefit a variety of Military-focused organizations in the Middle Tennessee area.

In March 2020, the Nashville Predators launched Ford Military Salute Week by announcing their partnership with Middle Tennessee State University and the Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center. Through this partnership, the Predators and the Daniels Center at MTSU came together to support the local population of military-connected students who struggle financially to reach their higher education and career goals.

Throughout the year, the Nashville Predators offer a variety of military-specific ticket and support programs. The Hometown Heroes Discount Presented by O'Charley's & Fox 17 gives all men and women that serve in the armed services or as first responders 25 percent off the box office price on single-game tickets when verified by GovX. Click here to access the discount.