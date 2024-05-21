Nashville Predators Foundation Distributes Record-Breaking Grant Donation to 183 Local Nonprofits During Ceremony on May 2

Nashville, Tenn. (May 21, 2024) – The Nashville Predators Foundation distributed its largest-ever one-time donation, with Helper Grant distributions totaling $825,995 during a Grant Check Presentation Ceremony at Ford Ice Center Bellevue on May 21. Through the 2024 allocation, 183 Nashville and Middle Tennessee nonprofits received a grant.
“The Helper Grant Check Presentation Ceremony is an event that the Nashville Predators Foundation looks forward to every year,” Nashville Predators Vice President of Community Relations Rebecca King said. “The grant money we provide will be used to fund projects and programs benefiting youth and their families in Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Having the opportunity to distribute these checks to representatives from all 183 organizations is truly special, and our record breaking $825,995 donation would not be possible without our fans and partners whose support helped us raise more money than ever before.”
This announcement marks the 26th grant distribution by the Predators Foundation. Since its inception, the Foundation has awarded more than $10 million in financial grants to Nashville and Middle Tennessee community service and charitable organizations. Additional information on the Predators Foundation grant allocation and application process is available here. Below, in alphabetical order, is a complete list of the 183 nonprofits that received a grant from the Predators Foundation in 2024.
2024 Nashville Predators Foundation Helper Grant Recipients
- 100 Black Men of Middle Tennessee, Inc.
- 4:13 Strong
- A Soldier's Child Foundation
- ABLE Youth
- Act Too Players Foundation
- ADROIT
- Agape Animal Rescue and Training Center
- Alive Hospice
- All Hands On Deck ( A.H.O.D.)
- The Aloe Family
- American Heart Association
- American Special Hockey Association
- Amputee Blade Runners
- Archie's Promise
- Area 16 Special Olympics
- Armed Services YMCA Fort Campbell
- Art Helps Cancer
- The Arts at Center Street
- Assistance League of Nashville
- Assurance Mamas, Inc.
- Austin Peay State University, Department of Chemistry
- Autism Career Training (ACT)
- Backfield in Motion
- Beads of Courage, Inc.
- Beautiful Spirited Women
- Begin Anew of Middle Tennessee
- BELL Garden (Bellevue Edible Learning Lab)
- Best Buddies in Tennessee
- Bethlehem Centers of Nashville
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clarksville
- Black Lemonade
- Blind Visually Impaired Early Services of Tennessee
- Book'em
- Borderless Arts Tennessee
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Rutherford County
- Bradley Academy - An Arts-Integrated STEM School
- Bridges Domestic Violence Center
- BrightStone, Inc.
- The Building Block School for the Arts
- Café Momentum Nashville
- Camp Kesem at Vanderbilt University
- Candle Wishes Foundation
- CASA of Maury County
- Catholic Charities, Diocese of Nashville
- Centennial High School Hockey Club
- The Center for Courageous Kids
- Center for the Arts, Inc.
- Characters of Character NFP
- Children Are People, Inc.
- Communities In Schools of Tennessee
- Community Child Care Services, Inc.
- Community Resource Center
- Cooper Trooper Foundation
- Corner to Corner
- Cottage Cove Urban Ministries
- Cumberland River Compact
- Daughters of the King
- Davis House Child Advocacy Center
- Dream Streets
- East Nashville Hope Exchange
- Easterseals Tennessee
- Elmington Elevates
- Empower Me Center
- Empowering Neighborhood Partnerships
- Endure Athletics Foundation
- Feed America First
- Food for the Soul
- Foreseeable Future Foundation
- Forrest Spence Fund Nashville
- Foster180 Inc.
- Franklin Baseball Club
- FrankTown Open Hearts
- Freedom Reigns Ranch
- Friends Life Community
- Friends of Green Hills Park
- Friends of Sumner Regional Medical Center
- Friends of Warner Parks
- Gateway Chamber Orchestra
- GiGi's Playhouse Nashville
- Gilda's Club Middle Tennessee
- Girls Write Nashville
- Global Education Center
- GraceWorks
- Green Interchange
- Greenhouse Ministries
- Habitat for Humanity of Sumner County
- Habitat for Humanity Williamson Maury
- The Hallway Hero Project
- Harpeth Conservancy
- Harvest Hands Community Development Corporation
- The Heimerdinger Foundation
- High Hopes Development Center
- Hispanic Family Foundation
- Historic Rock Castle
- Homesafe of Sumner, Wilson & Robertson Counties, Inc.
- Homework Hotline, Inc.
- Hope Hohenwald, Inc.
- Hospice of the Highland Rim Foundation, Inc.
- Humanities Tennessee
- Imagination Library of Coffee County
- Inspiritus, Inc.
- Interfaith Dental
- Jazz Empowers
- The Journey Home
- Junior Achievement of Middle Tennessee
- just keep livin Foundation
- King's Daughters Child Development Center
- Lipscomb University
- Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee
- Manchester City Schools
- McNeilly Center for Children
- Men of Valor
- Middle Tennessee State Men's Ice Hockey
- Mother to Mother
- MOVE Inclusive Dance
- Move! Music City
- Music City Marauders Hockey Association
- Music City Youth in the Arts, Inc.
- My Bag My Story
- Nashville African American Wind Symphony, Inc.
- Nashville Ballet
- Nashville Book Connection
- Nashville Children's Alliance
- Nashville Diaper Connection
- Nashville Dolphins
- Nashville Figure Skating Club
- Nashville Freedom School Partnership
- Nashville Inner City Ministry, Inc.
- Nashville Pipes & Drums
- Nashville Public Education Foundation
- Nashville Repertory Theatre, Inc.
- Nashville Rescue Mission
- Nashville Tree Foundation
- Nashville Wolverines Hockey Foundation
- National Museum of African American Music
- National Wheelcats Inc (Jr Sled Preds)
- Nations Ministry Center
- Needs of Our Kids
- One Generation Away
- Operation Rose
- Operation Stand Down Tennessee
- Owl's Hill Nature Sanctuary
- Path United
- PENCIL Foundation
- People Loving Nashville
- Pinson Hospital Hospitality House
- Project E3
- Read To Achieve
- Read To Succeed
- Rocketown of Middle Tennessee
- Rocklife Youth (COTR Nashville)
- Ronald McDonald House Charities of Nashville
- Rutherford County Schools Coordinated School Health
- Saddle Up!
- Samaritan Recovery Community
- Scott Hamilton Skating Club
- Shower Up
- Soles4Souls
- Southeast Community Ventures
- Luke's Community House
- STARS
- Support and Training for Exceptional Parents (TNSTEP)
- Team CJ Colas Uterine Cancer Foundation
- Tennessee Alliance for Kids
- Tennessee Craft
- Tennessee Golf Foundation
- Tennessee Hemophilia Bleeding Disorder Foundation
- Tennessee State Parks Conservancy
- TenThirtyFive
- The Theater Bug
- Transformation Life Center
- Trevecca Nazarene University
- Tullahoma South Jackson Civic Association
- Turnip Green Creative Reuse
- United Service Organizations, Incorporated
- Vanderbilt Children's CHAMPions Adaptive Sports
- Vine Branch Fellowship
- Wayne Reed Christian Childcare Center
- Why We Can't Wait, Inc.
- YAIPak Outreach
- You Have the Power...Know How to Use It, Inc.
- Youth Encouragement Services
- Youth Incorporated