Nashville Predators Foundation Distributes Record-Breaking Grant Donation to 183 Local Nonprofits During Ceremony on May 2

Nashville, Tenn. (May 21, 2024) – The Nashville Predators Foundation distributed its largest-ever one-time donation, with Helper Grant distributions totaling $825,995 during a Grant Check Presentation Ceremony at Ford Ice Center Bellevue on May 21. Through the 2024 allocation, 183 Nashville and Middle Tennessee nonprofits received a grant.



“The Helper Grant Check Presentation Ceremony is an event that the Nashville Predators Foundation looks forward to every year,” Nashville Predators Vice President of Community Relations Rebecca King said. “The grant money we provide will be used to fund projects and programs benefiting youth and their families in Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Having the opportunity to distribute these checks to representatives from all 183 organizations is truly special, and our record breaking $825,995 donation would not be possible without our fans and partners whose support helped us raise more money than ever before.”

This announcement marks the 26th grant distribution by the Predators Foundation. Since its inception, the Foundation has awarded more than $10 million in financial grants to Nashville and Middle Tennessee community service and charitable organizations. Additional information on the Predators Foundation grant allocation and application process is available here. Below, in alphabetical order, is a complete list of the 183 nonprofits that received a grant from the Predators Foundation in 2024.

2024 Nashville Predators Foundation Helper Grant Recipients