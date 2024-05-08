Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena Partner with DailyPay to Empower its Employees with Earned Wage Access 

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (May 8, 2024) – The Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena have partnered with DailyPay, empowering their employees with the financial wellness benefit of earned wage access, also known as on-demand pay, to eligible employees of the Nashville Predators and Powers Management, L.L.C. dba Bridgestone Arena as part of the partnership, DailyPay will be designated as the official ‘On-Demand Pay Partner’ for the Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena.

This partnership is made possible through DailyPay’s collaboration with Oak View Group (OVG), the global leader in live experience venue development, management, premium hospitality services, and 360-degree solutions for a collection of world-class owned venues and a client roster of arenas, stadiums, convention centers, music festivals, performing arts centers, and cultural institutions around the world. OVG Global Partnerships initiated and negotiated this deal on behalf of Bridgestone Arena and the Nashville Predators.

By offering DailyPay as part of its financial wellness benefits package, the Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena employees will have access to their pay as they earn it. This gives them the flexibility to pay bills, spend, save and invest on their own schedule, eliminating the need to rely on a traditional scheduled payday.

DailyPay’s worktech platform features the industry-leading on-demand pay benefit. With DailyPay, users can avoid costly financial products, such as high-interest payday loans. Research from the Aite Novarica Group, commissioned by DailyPay, shows that 95% of those who were previously reliant on payday loans in any way either stopped using payday loans (81%) or reduced use (15%) after using DailyPay.

“Our organization is excited to partner with DailyPay to offer all of our employees their on-demand pay services,” said Courtni Mosley, Chief People Officer for the Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena. “With talent acquisition and retention being top of mind for so many employers right now, it is critical that we offer benefits to distinguish us as an employer of choice in the market. With DailyPay’s on-demand pay solution, our employees have instant access to their money when they need it most. There is an intangible, intrinsic value associated with these benefits, and we are thrilled to partner with DailyPay to bring these to our staff.”

DailyPay has also proven to reduce employee turnover and boost productivity. Thirty percent of employers say they’ve seen a reduction in employee turnover since implementing DailyPay. In contrast, 55% of employees say they pick up at least one extra shift per month according to research from Arizent, commissioned by DailyPay.

“Through our partnership with DailyPay, we are also able to recognize outstanding performance and customer service efforts from our employees through the Golden Moment Maker initiative. This initiative, sponsored by DailyPay, allows us to showcase deserving employees during Nashville Predators home games and has been received with tremendous enthusiasm from our staff,” said Mosley.

“We are proud to partner with The Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena and align on their mission of prioritizing the well-being of their employees, enabling them to bring the best version of themselves to work every day,” said Lauren Mandel, Vice President, Brand Marketing, DailyPay.

# # #

About DailyPay

DailyPay, Inc. is transforming the way people get paid. As a worktech company and the industry’s leading earned wage access solution, DailyPay uses an award-winning technology platform to help America’s top employers build stronger relationships with their employees. This voluntary employee benefit enables workers everywhere to feel more motivated to work harder and stay longer on the job while supporting their financial well-being outside of the workplace. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press.

About Oak View Group

Oak View Group (OVG) is the global leader in live experience venue development, management, premium hospitality services, and 360-degree solutions for a collection of world-class owned venues and a client roster of arenas, stadiums, convention centers, music festivals, performing arts centers, and cultural institutions. Founded by Tim Leiweke and Irving Azoff in 2015, OVG is the leading developer of major new venues either open or under development across four continents. Visit OakViewGroup.com, and follow OVG on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.

About the Nashville Predators

The Nashville Predators became the National Hockey League’s 27th team on May 4, 1998, and have evolved from a young expansion franchise into a staple of the Middle Tennessee community in the years since. The team strives each season to reach its One Goal: becoming a Stanley Cup Champion hockey team while making Bridgestone Arena the number one sports and entertainment venue in the United States. On the ice, the team has seen historic success in recent seasons, qualifying for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in nine of the last 10 seasons, a run headlined by a trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 2017, winning the Presidents’ Trophy in 2017-18 and earning a second consecutive Central Division title in 2018-19. For more information on the Nashville Predators, game schedule and ticket availability, please go to NashvillePredators.com.

About Bridgestone Arena

Serving as the home for numerous national and international events, Bridgestone Arena has the distinction of being one of the busiest venues in the United States since the doors first opened in 1996, hosting more than 27 million guests during that time. The NHL’s Nashville Predators have been the primary tenants of Bridgestone Arena since 1998 and boast one of the most unique game atmospheres in the NHL. The list of acts that have called the 2021 Pollstar Arena of the Decade nominee home is lengthy and includes the Country Music Association Awards, the Country Music Television Awards and the SEC Basketball Tournament through 2035. Bridgestone Arena has 16 consecutive and 19 overall nominations for the Pollstar Magazine Arena Year of the Award, winning the award in 2014, 2017 and 2023. To view a full Bridgestone Arena event schedule, visit BridgestoneArena.com.