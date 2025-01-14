Martin, Preds Prospects Impress at World Junior Championship

Defenseman Cameron Reid (21st overall) and goaltender Jack Ivankovic (58th overall) also represented Hockey Canada with Ivankovic posting two wins and a .917 save percentage across his appearances.

A pair of Preds prospects - Ryker Lee (2005, 26th overall) and Teddy Stiga (2024, 55th overall) - are skated for the Americans, while defensemen Daniel Nieminen (2025, 53rd overall, Finland) and Viggo Gustafsson (2024, 77th overall, Sweden) rounded out the group.

Gustafsson and the Swedes took home the Gold medal, while Martin, Reid and Ivankovic earned Bronze with Canada.

Below, hear from Kealty on what he saw from each of the seven Preds at the 2026 World Juniors.

On Brady Martin:

“Brady Martin was really good. His line there was probably the best line for Team Canada; it certainly was to start and kind of carried their team a bit. He went down with an injury there in the semifinal game against Czechia, and was really unfortunate for Canada. But I guess the silver lining for the Preds, for Brady Martin, is that I don't think that team was the same once he went out of the lineup. So, it's kind of a tribute to him as to the type of substance player that he is for that team and eventually for us. He produced points, he played his game with physicality, net front on the power play, so it was a really good showing for him. We were very pleased with him in that tournament.”

On Cameron Reid:

‘Cam Reid had a good tournament, really. The two bookend games were the two Czech games, the first game in the tournament and the semifinal loss, maybe weren’t his strongest games, but all the games in the middle there, I thought he was really good. He played with [Flames prospect] Zayne Parekh, who is a high flying offensive defenseman, and so he was kind of a stabilizer for him, and just played his game. He’s got really good hockey sense, makes all the right decisions, always in the right position, and he’s just an 18-year-old that has another chance to come back next season. I think he'll be a leader for that World Junior team next season for Canada.”

On Jack Ivankovic:

“Jack Ivankovic was kind of the number two guy coming in, but he kind of took the job away from Carter George there heading into the semifinal. He played well; didn't get it done against Czechia, but I thought overall was a very good showing for him, and he's another guy that has another year ahead of him on that team and should be the number one guy for that team next year, clear cut.”

On Teddy Stiga:

“Teddy Stiga was really good for the U.S. Just did what he does. He played in every position, played with speed, got in on the forecheck, had lots of chances, had some production. If he had a little bit more finish in that tournament in particular, he would have had even more production. But nonetheless, a very important player for that team.”

On Ryker Lee:

“I thought he had a really good showing as well. You see the dynamic, offensive talent, saw it on the power play, scored a couple of goals, scored a huge goal there to tie the game late against the Finns in the quarterfinal, and it really was a good tournament for him. Because as excited as we are about his offensive ability and the player he is, a lot of this stuff is still pretty new to him. He wasn't a NTDP kid. He played his first year of junior hockey last year in the USHL, freshman at Michigan State this year, first time making a World Junior team, and I thought he just got better and better. Just kept pushing in that tournament, so you can kind of see what he’s all about.”