Preds Moms' Trip Brings Full Circle Moment for Jost Family

When members of the Nashville Predators were asked to submit photos of themselves and their mothers ahead of the Preds Moms’ Trip this weekend in Dallas, one snapshot stood out above the rest.

A photograph of Preds forward Tyson Jost and his mom, Laura, featured her sporting a shirt with the original Predators logo from the late 90s and early 2000s, not exactly what one might expect from a family residing outside of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

And there is certainly a story to be had.

“So, [former Preds fan favorite] Scott Hartnell is a really good family friend of ours,” Tyson explained. “Scott's sister, Kyla and my mom are best friends. I call her auntie Kyla, and Scott was my favorite player growing up. That's the reason why I wore number 17. We’d always get Preds stuff, and I'd go and watch when they were in town in Edmonton. And that was one of the teams that I grew up cheering for, just because of Scott. So, that was funny [to find that photo] She was like, ‘Holy smokes!’ I remember those shirts, too, because I’d always rock them.”

Talk about a full circle moment.

When Tyson was claimed off waivers by the Preds from Carolina at the beginning of the season, he reached out to Scott on the seven-hour drive from Raleigh to Nashville to let him know he hoped to wear Hartnell’s No. 17.

Hartnell, who began his career with the Preds before finishing his time in the NHL with the club during the 2017-18 campaign, of course gave his blessing to Tyson, who was born in 1998 just months before the beginning of Nashville’s inaugural season.