Preds Moms' Trip Brings Full Circle Moment for Jost Family

Tyson, Laura Jost Talk Connection With Former Preds Star Scott Hartnell

Nashville Predators Moms' Trip, Tyson Jost

© John Russell

By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

When members of the Nashville Predators were asked to submit photos of themselves and their mothers ahead of the Preds Moms’ Trip this weekend in Dallas, one snapshot stood out above the rest. 

A photograph of Preds forward Tyson Jost and his mom, Laura, featured her sporting a shirt with the original Predators logo from the late 90s and early 2000s, not exactly what one might expect from a family residing outside of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. 

And there is certainly a story to be had. 

“So, [former Preds fan favorite] Scott Hartnell is a really good family friend of ours,” Tyson explained. “Scott's sister, Kyla and my mom are best friends. I call her auntie Kyla, and Scott was my favorite player growing up. That's the reason why I wore number 17. We’d always get Preds stuff, and I'd go and watch when they were in town in Edmonton. And that was one of the teams that I grew up cheering for, just because of Scott. So, that was funny [to find that photo] She was like, ‘Holy smokes!’ I remember those shirts, too, because I’d always rock them.”

Talk about a full circle moment. 

When Tyson was claimed off waivers by the Preds from Carolina at the beginning of the season, he reached out to Scott on the seven-hour drive from Raleigh to Nashville to let him know he hoped to wear Hartnell’s No. 17. 

Hartnell, who began his career with the Preds before finishing his time in the NHL with the club during the 2017-18 campaign, of course gave his blessing to Tyson, who was born in 1998 just months before the beginning of Nashville’s inaugural season.

Nashville Predators, Tyson & Laura Jost

© Tyson Jost

Fast forward to Saturday morning, and there was Laura outside of the visitors locker room at American Airlines Center in Dallas sporting a No. 17 Preds jersey - with Jost on the back this time around. 

“It's quite an honor,” Laura said. “It really is, because Scott's an amazing person. The whole family is amazing, and Scott’s been supportive to Tyson. It feels pretty special to be wearing Scott's number, and Tyson feels the same way.”

As is the case for many of the moms along for the trip to Texas, this is Laura’s first moms trip in the NHL. Needless to say, she’s enjoying the moment. 

“I'm walking around with a silly smile on my face,” Laura grinned. “It's surreal. I just feel very grateful, and the moms are incredible. They're all just great women, and we’re all so happy to be here.”

After joining for the team meeting and snapping a group photo on the Nashville bench, Laura couldn’t help but think back to the days back home when Tyson was simply playing the game like so many Canadians do. 

What was already assumed - but has become perfectly evident - is no one on the Nashville roster would have made it to his point without their mom. And that feeling of seeing their sons on NHL ice? 

“I feel blessed every time he's out there,” Laura said. “I just feel blessed because he loves the game so much, and he works so hard. They all do, but it's just special.” 

Those days watching “Uncle Scott” come through town with the Preds seemed pretty tough to beat - but this weekend is certainly giving those moments a run. 

Especially for the Josts. 

“That's why we're all here, right? Because of all those hard, fun things that we had to do as moms,” Laura said. “It wasn't work, you know? It was just when your kids are happy and loving what they do and have the opportunity to do what they love, how can you not smile?”

News Feed

GAME DAY: Preds at Stars, February 28

Preds Excited, Honored to Host Moms for Trip to Dallas

O'Reilly Recording Points - and Children's Songs - in Nashville

Preds Return From Olympic Break With Comeback Win Over Blackhawks

Haula, Saros Proud to Return to Nashville as Olympic Bronze Medalists

Preds Official Podcast: Pizza Party With Mac N Cheeze feat. Ryan O'Reilly & Kelly James

GAME DAY: Blackhawks vs. Preds, February 26

Following Week of Practices, Preds Ready to Resume Season, Begin Playoff Push

Nashville Predators Foundation to Host Pediatric Cancer Night on Feb. 26

Predators Reassign Matt Murray to Milwaukee (AHL)

Preds Foundation Dazzles Fans With Annual GnashVegas Casino Night & Auction

L'Heureux Bringing Confidence, Swagger Once More, Ready to Make the Most of New Opportunity With Preds

Predators Sign Jake Lucchini to One-Year Contract

American Preds Thrilled With Gold Medal Result at Olympic Winter Games

Predators Recall Zachary L'Heureux, Matthew Wood From Milwaukee (AHL)

Saros, Haula Win Bronze Medals With Finland at Olympic Winter Games

Preds Official Podcast: Healthy Preds feat. Michael McCarron & Dr. Lance LeClere

Preds Return to Practice Feeling Rested, Rejuvenated for Resumption of Regular Season