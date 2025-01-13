Josi Tallies Twice, Leads Preds Past Oilers With Overtime Win

Nashville's Captain Records Five Points in Two Games as Predators Earn Six of Eight Points on Homestand

By Brooks Bratten
Brooks Bratten

Roman Josi tied the game - and then he brought the house down.

Nashville’s captain tallied twice, including the OT winner - as the Predators defeated the Edmonton Oilers by a 4-3 final in overtime on Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena. The result gives the Preds six out of a possible eight points to finish their four-game homestand, and the most recent outing was perhaps the most satisfying.

Steven Stamkos and Erik Haula also found the back of the net, and Juuse Saros made 28 saves on the night, but it was Josi - with five points in the last two outings - who starred once again.

“It feels good, and it was an exciting game,” Josi smiled. “Obviously, Edmonton is a great team. Just the way to end it was pretty fun. The crowd was into it. It was a good atmosphere.”

“The takeaway? It's a huge win for us against a really good team,” Preds centerman Michael McCarron said. “It just shows that when we play hard any night, we can beat any team. So, more of that.”

Right off the opening puck drop, McCarron accepted an invitation from Edmonton’s Darnell Nurse to drop the gloves, and Nashville’s top scrapper set the tone in his home barn.

“He gets you fired up right away,” Josi said of McCarron. “I have so much respect for him for what he does, and he's an amazing player for us the way he plays on the fourth line. Fighting is hard. It's tough. It’s not easy. Whenever he has to step up, he does it. He steps up for our team, and like I said, I have so much respect for him and am really glad to have him on our team.”

The Predators had surrendered the first goal in 10 consecutive games, but on this occasion, Stamkos didn’t wait long to stop that streak when he beat Oilers goaltender Tristan Jarry just 2:45 into the contest with the 602nd tally of his NHL career.

The Oilers evened the score before the period was out on the power play, but early in the second stanza, Matthew Wood’s shot found Haula on a rebound, and the veteran centerman backhanded his eighth of the season into the cage for a 2-1 lead. After Edmonton tied the game once more, they then went in front with their second power-play marker of the night.

But, just 38 seconds later, Nick Blankenburg found Josi, and the captain’s clapper beat Jarry for his second goal in as many games and a 3-3 draw after 40 minutes of play.

“It’s just nice to see him out there healthy, having fun, being himself and helping our team win games,” Haula said of Josi. “He’s our captain and a vital part of the team and the organization, so it’s great.”

After the final frame solved nothing, it was Brady Skjei who corralled a loose puck in the slot and fed Josi who was ready near the goal line. The angle was tight, but No. 59’s one-timer still found twine as an exhausted Josi then waited for the bench to empty and come to him - a well-earned finish for one quality homestand.

“I was a little nervous, I was tired and I was like, ‘I don't want to go back [up the ice] again,’” Josi laughed. “Been out there for a while, but ‘Skjeizy’ made a great play. I'm glad it went in.”

That it did, and Josi’s final goal of the night gave his club 48 points in the standings, enough to be right on the border of the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. It’s an impressive ascension from where the Preds were just a couple of months ago, but the belief within this group has never waivered.

Now, they’re seeing the results - and while there is still plenty of work to do, nights like this can only help the cause.

“We worked really hard to get back into this race,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “We know what it takes to get back in, how much we put into it, and we know how important it is not to let it slip. That’s kind of been our mindset, and that’s why these short weeks, or this win-the-week kind of mantra keeps us focused. The constant growth of this group is kind of in front of your eyes. I keep saying this - it's just really a tight group that gets tighter, and nights like tonight just grows this tightness.”

Notes:

Preds defenseman Nic Hague missed Tuesday’s game due to illness and is day-to-day. Forward Jonathan Marchessault was placed on Injured Reserve with his lower-body injury, but his status remains day-to-day as well. Justin Barron replaced Hague in the Nashville lineup.

Per NHL PR, Steven Stamkos recorded his 16th career 20-goal season to pass Evgeni Malkin, Brad Marchand and John Tavares (all w/ 15) for the fourth most among active players behind Alex Ovechkin (21), Sidney Crosby (18) and Patrick Kane (17).

Stamkos scored his 602nd career goal to pass longtime Oilers forward Jari Kurri (601) for 21st place on the NHL’s all-time list.

Roman Josi became the sixth defenseman in NHL history with 10 career overtime goals.

Josi scored his 37th career game-winning goal to pass several blueliners and tie Kevin Hatcher for 11th place on the NHL’s all-time list among defensemen.

Josi recorded his 23rd career multi-goal game to pass Harry Cameron and Sergei Gonchar (both w/ 22) for 11th place on the NHL’s all-time list among defensemen. Josi has the most for active blueliners.

Josi tied Brian Leetch (37 w/ NYR) for the third most game-winning goals by a defenseman with a single franchise. Ray Bourque (60 w/ BOS) and Denis Potvin (44 w/ NYI) top the list.

With their four-game homestand now complete, the Preds will head back on the road for a quick, two-game trip in Colorado on Friday and Las Vegas on Saturday.

