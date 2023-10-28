GAME DAY: Preds vs. Maple Leafs, Oct. 28

The Nashville Predators (3-4-0) will look to get back in the win column as they host the Toronto Maple Leafs (5-2-0) on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena.

Puck drop is at 6 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio. Here's everything you need to know:

LINE ‘EM UP

Below are Nashville’s lines from Tuesday’s game vs. Vancouver:

Forsberg - O’Reilly - Pärssinen

Nyquist - Sissons - Fagemo

Sherwood - Novak - Evangelista

Trenin - McCarron - Smith

Josi - Fabbro

McDonagh - Carrier

Lauzon - Barrie

Saros

Lankinen

Scratches: Tomasino, Foudy, Glass (inj.), Schenn*

*The Predators announced on Oct. 21 that the team had placed defenseman Luke Schenn (lower body) on injured reserve.

LAST TIME OUT

Nashville was outshot (24-18) for the first time this season in Tuesday’s 3-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks. Colton Sissons scored his fourth goal of the season, tying him with Tommy Novak for the team lead.

Novak assisted on Kiefer Sherwood’s goal to give him four points (3g-1a) in his last four games. Sherwood’s goal was his second in as many games. Alexandre Carrier blocked a game-high six shots, and Filip Forsberg led the Predators in shots (4) and hits (5).

ALL-TIME MEETINGS

The Predators are 14-13-(1)-2 all-time against the Maple Leafs, including a 6-6-(0)-1 record at Bridgestone Arena. This is the first of two matchups between Nashville and Toronto in 2023-24 and the first and only at home.

Nashville went 0-2-0 in two games against Toronto last season. Despite third-period goals from Cody Glass and Tyson Barrie, the Predators fell to the Maple Leafs, 3-2, in their last meeting on March 26 at Bridgestone Arena.

NOTABLES VS. TORONTO

Forsberg broke David Legwand’s record for most goals in Predators history by scoring his 211th on March 19, 2022 against Toronto. He owns eight goals and 13 points in 13 career games vs. the Maple Leafs.

Barrie has 12 points (2g-10a) in 21 career games vs. Toronto. Barrie played in 70 games for the Maple Leafs in 2019-20, recording 39 points (5g-34a).

Ryan O’Reilly played the final 13 games of the 2022-23 regular season with the Maple Leafs, posting four goals and 11 points. He added nine points (3g-6a) in 11 postseason games.

Luke Evangelista (Toronto), O’Reilly (Clinton) and Philip Tomasino (Mississauga) are Ontario natives.

Maple Leafs forward Calle Jarnkrok skated in 508 games for Nashville from 2013-21, tallying 211 points (94g-117a).

THE GOOD GUYS

On the Attack: Nashville is tied for ninth in the NHL in shots on goal per game (32). The Predators’ 224 SOG are their third-most through the first seven games of an NHL season in franchise history (233 in both 2019-20 and 2021-22).

Advanced Stats: Through seven games, the Predators are third in the NHL in expected goal percentage (5-on-5) at 56.9 percent per MoneyPuck.com. Nashville is also tied for fifth in high-danger shots for (17) and is eighth in expected goals for per 60 minutes (2.60).

Big Filly Style: Forsberg is tied with Novak with a team-high five points through seven games, and his four assists are also tied with Barrie for the team high.

Tommy Hockey: Novak is tied for the team high in goals this season with four, including two on the power play. He has four points (3g-1a) in his last four games.

Sizzlin’ Hot: With four goals in just seven games, Sissons is one-third of the way to his goal total of 12 from last season.

Mighty RO’R: Ryan O’Reilly has four points (2g-2a) in his first seven games with the Predators. He is currently two games away from 1,000 in his NHL career.

THE OTHER GUYS

The Maple Leafs are coming off a 4-1 win over the Dallas Stars on Thursday. Toronto defenseman Jake McCabe played 10 seconds in the game before exiting due to a lower-body injury; Head Coach Sheldon Keefe said it’s likely McCabe will be unavailable against Nashville on Saturday.

William Nylander and John Tavares each extended their season-opening point streaks to seven games in the win, becoming the seventh and eighth players in franchise history to reach that mark.

SPOOKY SATURDAY NIGHT IN SMASHVILLE

Arrive early for Preds vs. Toronto presented by Jersey Mike's to enjoy a Halloween-themed Plaza Party presented by Dr Pepper, concourse trick-or-treating, gold t-shirts for all fans in attendance. The first 2,500 kids in attendance will also receive a trick-or-treating gift bag.

Bringing the family for the festivities? Score 4 tickets, 4 pizzas, 4 sodas & 4 Ford Ice Center Skate passes when you purchase a Halloween Family 4-Pack presented by Primrose Schools & WSMV Channel 4.

WATCH & LISTEN

If you can’t make it to Bridgestone Arena for Saturday’s game, coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. CT with the Predators LIVE! pregame show on Bally Sports South, hosted by Lyndsay Rowley alongside analyst Hal Gill. Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic, analyst Chris Mason and rinkside reporter Kara Hammer will have the call on the television side.

Pete Weber and Jay More will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network, with pregame, postgame and intermission coverage by Max Herz beginning one hour before puck drop. The game will also be broadcast in Spanish on El Jefe which airs on 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM and 810 AM.

(El partido también se transmite en español por El Jefe en 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM y 810 AM.)