GAME DAY: Preds at Devils, April 7

The Nashville Predators look to split their penultimate back-to-back set of the season when they face the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Sunday.

Despite dropping Saturday’s contest against the New York Islanders, the Predators saw their clinching magic number drop to three after the San Jose Sharks defeated the trailing St. Louis Blues in overtime.

A Predators win and a Blues loss to the Anaheim Ducks would see Nashville clinch a playoff position on Sunday, as would the Predators earning at least a point and the Blues falling in regulation.

Puck drop is at 6 p.m. CT, with the game set to broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio. Here’s everything you need to know:

LAST TIME OUT

Filip Forsberg recorded a season-high 10 shots on goal and his teammates tacked on another 31, but the Predators ultimately fell by a 2-0 decision to the Islanders on Saturday.

The result handed Nashville their third shutout of the season and the second in their last three games.

The Predators outshot the Islanders 41-30 and recorded a season-high 94 shot attempts, including a career-high 19 from Forsberg.

Kevin Lankinen made 28 saves in the loss and moved to 10-6-0 on the season.

THE GOOD GUYS

Forsberg leads the Predators in points (87) and goals (43); he is 12th and tied for seventh among NHL skaters in each respective category. The forward needs one goal to pass the franchise’s single-season record, established by Matt Duchene in 2021-22.

Roman Josi leads his team and is sixth among League defensemen in assists (57); Nashville’s captain additionally leads all NHL blueliners in goals.

Defenseman Jeremy Lauzon leads the League in hits (355); he needs 28 to pass the NHL’s single-season record (382), recorded by Matt Martin in 2014-15.

With Lankinen receiving the start on Saturday, Juuse Saros will likely get the nod on Sunday.

Saros is 13-2-2 in his last 17 starts, with a 2.28 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage during that span.

Since Feb. 17, the Predators have accumulated the joint-most points (36) and wins (17) in the NHL, while scoring the second-most goals per game (3.8) and allowing the third-fewest goals per game (2.4).

Nashville holds the Western Conference’s second Wild Card spot with 92 points and a 22-13-3 record on the road. As of Sunday morning, their magic number for clinching a playoff berth is three.

THE OTHER GUYS

New Jersey enters Sunday’s contest looking to complete a perfect back-to-back set, after defeating the Ottawa Senators, 4-3 on Saturday.

Jesper Bratt leads the Devils in points (78) and assists (53), while Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes share the team lead in goals (26).

With Jake Allen receiving the start on Saturday, Kaapo Kahkonen will likely be in net for the Devils on Sunday. Kahkonen is 7-23-3 after 35 appearances, with a 3.70 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage.

New Jersey is seventh in the Metropolitan Division with 78 points and a 17-19-2 record at Prudential Center.

ALL-TIME MEETINGS

The Predators are 20-10-(0)-6 all-time against the Devils, including a 12-4-(0)-1 record on the road. This is the second and final matchup between Nashville and New Jersey in 2023-24; it is the first and only at Prudential Center.

Nashville is 0-1-0 against New Jersey this season, dropping a 4-2 decision at Bridgestone Arena on Feb. 13. The Predators are 4-1-0 in their last five games against the Devils; they are 8-1-1 in their last 10; and 5-0-0 in their last five on the road.

Nashville enters Sunday’s contest on a seven-game road win streak over New Jersey. Nashville last lost to New Jersey at the Prudential Center on March 3, 2015. The Predators recorded a 14-game point streak (11-0-3) against the Devils from Oct. 14, 2015-Jan. 26, 2023.

On Jan. 30, 1999, Sebastien Bordeleau scored the game-winning goal (2:34) for Nashville over New Jersey in the franchise’s first overtime victory.

NOTABLES VS. NEW JERSEY

Josi has 18 points (5g-13a) in his last 14 games against the Devils. He’s operating at more than a point-per-game pace in his career vs. New Jersey, recording 20 points (5g-15a) in 19 games.

Ryan McDonagh has played 42 career games against the Devils – the most among current Predators skaters – tallying 20 points (3g-17a). He scored his first career NHL goal on April 9, 2011 vs. New Jersey (Martin Brodeur).

Saros is 7-1-1 with a 2.28 goals-against average and .929 save percentage in nine career games against the Devils.

Head Coach Andrew Brunette served as associate coach for the Devils during the 2022-23 season.

Prospect Marc Del Gaizo is a native of Basking Ridge, N.J.

Devils forward Erik Haula played in 51 games for Nashville in 2020-21, tallying 21 points (9g-12a).

MILESTONE WATCH

Forsberg is one goal away from besting the franchise’s single-season record (43); he is two points from 600 in his NHL career.

Luke Evangelista is one game from 100 in his NHL career.

Gustav Nyquist is one point from 500 and three goals from 200 in his NHL career.

Luke Schenn is three points from 200 in his NHL career.

Tyson Barrie is four assists from 400 in his NHL career.

Jason Zucker is five goals from 200 in his NHL career.

WATCH & LISTEN

Coverage for Sunday’s game begins at 5:30 p.m. CT with the Predators LIVE! pregame show on Bally Sports South, hosted by Lyndsay Rowley. Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic and analyst Chris Mason will have the call on the television side.

Pete Weber and Hal Gill will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network, with pregame, postgame and intermission coverage by Max Herz beginning one hour before puck drop. The game will also be broadcast in Spanish on El Jefe which airs on 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM and 810 AM. (El partido también se transmite en español por El Jefe en 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM y 810 AM.)