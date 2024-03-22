Energage and USA Today Names Nashville Predators a Top Workplace USA 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (March 22, 2024) – The Nashville Predators organization announced today that they have earned the 2024 Top Workplaces USA Award by Energage, an organization dedicated to creating company culture where people can thrive and grow. They are one of just four professional sports franchises to receive this honor.

"We are profoundly honored to be recognized as a USA Today's Top Workplace, especially alongside just a handful of other sports teams,” Nashville Predators CEO Sean Henry said. “It's difficult to express the magnitude of what this achievement means to us. The creativity, passion, and dedication our employees put into play has cultivated a remarkable work environment that extends far beyond our four campuses. This special bond they have created with our community, fans, players, performers and partners has propelled us to heights many once thought unattainable. We firmly believe that the best is yet to come, thanks to the incredible culture our employees have cultivated. I am so grateful to them for making the Nashville Predators an organization where we can all thrive.”

The award, which is based off 12 months of feedback gathered from the Energage employee engagement survey, celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built a great culture. The Top Workplaces badge is recognized as the gold standard for workplace excellence, and the program has surveyed over 700,000 organizations and received feedback from 27 million employees in its 17-year history.

The Nashville Predators’ company culture and extensive employee benefits package has helped to solidify a spot as a Top Workplace by the Tennessean for 11 consecutive years, and the Preds previously earned a 2021 Top Workplaces USA Today Award.

Predators employees receive numerous wellness benefits such as a lifestyle stipend to spend on things such as gym memberships, workout classes or personal care, and the organization implements a hybrid work schedule with work from home opportunities. The organization also keeps mental health therapists on staff for all employees to utilize and every employee receives a free membership to Headspace, a wellness app for mental health.

As an organization, the Nashville Predators strive to be in every part of the Middle Tennessee community. Through the Hearts of GOLD initiative, each employee commits to 40 hours of volunteer activities during business hours which can include building a playground, packing meals for the homeless or mentoring students. Year after year, that contributes to over 12,000 hours that Preds employees donate to the community which is valued at over $250,000.

Additionally, the Predators established the GUIDER Board in 2020 to create a tangible mechanism to effect positive change with the objective of diminishing the prevalence of social injustice in any form. GUIDER - Growth, Understanding, Inclusion, Diversity, Equality and Representation – allows employees to participate in monthly education sessions and programs.

