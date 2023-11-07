What are Digital Collectibles?
Digital Collectibles FAQ
A Digital Collectible is a unique, digital item with authentic blockchain-managed ownership. This means a digital collectible can be confirmed as unique at any time by looking it up on the blockchain. Examples include digital art collectibles, virtual reality items, ownership records for physical assets, and more.
What are the Preds Digital Collectibles that are planned?
Fans who attend select Preds Anniversary games (reference full game list above) at Bridgestone Arena during the course of the regular season will be eligible to receive a digital collectible at no cost. The designs will vary, and each will have a special dedicated theme affiliated with the respective game.
Who is eligible to receive an attendance-based Preds Digital Collectibles?
Each fan who scans into the Bridgestone Arena using a Ticketmaster SafeTix (secure barcode) ticket at eligible games will receive a digital collectible via email. However, please note one (1) Digital Collectible will be limited per Ticketmaster account regardless of how many tickets are on the individual's account.
Going to the game with friends or family who want their own digital collectibles? Before scanning your tickets into the game, send (transfer) each person their individual ticket to use on their own personal Ticketmaster account. When they scan their ticket from their account, they'll receive the commemorative token delivered to their email address too.
What if I miss a game and no one uses my ticket, do I still receive a Preds Digital Collectible?
Each collectible is exclusively created for those who attend the game on each respective date. Hence, we strongly advise that if you are unable to attend, you transfer your ticket to someone who can go in your place.
How do I receive and claim my Preds Digital Collectibles?
Access to the digital collectible will be made available via a link emailed to eligible recipients following a qualifying entry scan. In order to access your collectible(s), please take the following steps:
- Click through the "Accept" button in the email or navigate to ticketmastercollectibles.com/wallet
- Sign in using your Ticketmaster account
- You will see your collectible(s), both newly received and existing, waiting for you in your collection
For any questions, please reach out to Ticketmaster at [email protected]