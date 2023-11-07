News Feed

Blog: On the Road with Kiefer Sherwood (Part I)

Inside Marc Del Gaizo's Journey from a 'Blue Collar Family in New Jersey' to the NHL

GAME DAY: Preds at Flames, Nov. 7

O'Reilly Has Hat Trick, Four Points to Lift Preds to 5-2 Victory Over Oilers

GAME DAY: Preds at Oilers, Nov. 4

Preds Prospect Report: Molendyk's Magic & Sward's Stache

Preds Score Twice on the Power Play in 4-2 Loss to Kraken

GAME DAY: Preds at Kraken, Nov. 2

Preds Players Serve Nashville During Annual Community Relations Week

Preds Begin Road Trip With 5-2 Loss to Canucks

'He'll Play Till the Wheels Fall Off:' Ryan O'Reilly at 1,000 Games

GAME DAY: Preds at Canucks, Oct. 31

Predators Recall Marc Del Gaizo from Milwaukee

Josi Nets OT Winner as Preds Top Maple Leafs, 3-2

GAME DAY: Preds vs. Maple Leafs, Oct. 28

Bridgestone Arena Ranks Fourth in the United States for Ticket Sales

Preds Prospect Report: Graham Sward Shines in Opening Weeks of WHL Campaign

Men Behind The Mask: Meet the Predators 'Department of Goaltending Excellence'

Digital Collectibles FAQ

What are Digital Collectibles?

A Digital Collectible is a unique, digital item with authentic blockchain-managed ownership. This means a digital collectible can be confirmed as unique at any time by looking it up on the blockchain. Examples include digital art collectibles, virtual reality items, ownership records for physical assets, and more.

What are the Preds Digital Collectibles that are planned?

Fans who attend select Preds Anniversary games (reference full game list above) at Bridgestone Arena during the course of the regular season will be eligible to receive a digital collectible at no cost. The designs will vary, and each will have a special dedicated theme affiliated with the respective game.

Who is eligible to receive an attendance-based Preds Digital Collectibles?

Each fan who scans into the Bridgestone Arena using a Ticketmaster SafeTix (secure barcode) ticket at eligible games will receive a digital collectible via email. However, please note one (1) Digital Collectible will be limited per Ticketmaster account regardless of how many tickets are on the individual's account.

Going to the game with friends or family who want their own digital collectibles? Before scanning your tickets into the game, send (transfer) each person their individual ticket to use on their own personal Ticketmaster account. When they scan their ticket from their account, they'll receive the commemorative token delivered to their email address too.

What if I miss a game and no one uses my ticket, do I still receive a Preds Digital Collectible?

Each collectible is exclusively created for those who attend the game on each respective date. Hence, we strongly advise that if you are unable to attend, you transfer your ticket to someone who can go in your place.

How do I receive and claim my Preds Digital Collectibles?

Access to the digital collectible will be made available via a link emailed to eligible recipients following a qualifying entry scan. In order to access your collectible(s), please take the following steps:

  1. Click through the "Accept" button in the email or navigate to ticketmastercollectibles.com/wallet
  2. Sign in using your Ticketmaster account
  3. You will see your collectible(s), both newly received and existing, waiting for you in your collection

For any questions, please reach out to Ticketmaster at [email protected]