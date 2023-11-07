Digital Collectibles FAQ

Each fan who scans into the Bridgestone Arena using a Ticketmaster SafeTix (secure barcode) ticket at eligible games will receive a digital collectible via email. However, please note one (1) Digital Collectible will be limited per Ticketmaster account regardless of how many tickets are on the individual's account.

Going to the game with friends or family who want their own digital collectibles? Before scanning your tickets into the game, send (transfer) each person their individual ticket to use on their own personal Ticketmaster account. When they scan their ticket from their account, they'll receive the commemorative token delivered to their email address too.