Behind the Design: Predators Pride Night Jerseys a Celebration of Community, Inclusivity

Moving to the Music City almost three years ago, TPAC Senior Manager of Graphic Design Brad DeLeone never expected to become the hockey fan he is today.

At least, that was before the Philadelphia native attended his first Nashville Predators game and got to experience Smashville firsthand.

“The Predators have always been something that has kind of created a genuine sense of community with me and the friends I've made since being here,” DeLeone said. “There’s just such a sense of community, even in the arena, that it's just become such a cool experience. And I try to go as often as I can.”

As Nashville’s ninth annual Pride Night arrives on Tuesday, DeLeone will help the Predators extend the same Smashville welcome and the same feeling of community to all their fans with a special jersey design.

After all, hockey has always been and will always be for everyone.

“I grew up playing some sports here and there, but I always was kind of a little bit of an outsider kid,” DeLeone said. “I was drawn to more of the theater and arts world, but that doesn't mean I don't put on a game at home… So, it's really cool to be able to say, ‘Hey, I did that.’ And this is a community outside of the norm that is also going to not only promote something that I had my hands on, but also promote something that's super important to me and the community. It’s more or less one of those ‘pinch me’ moments.”

DeLeone’s Pride Night logo fills the modern Pred Head crest with all the colors of the Progress Pride flag, the latest iteration of the iconic rainbow design that now includes hues representing marginalized people of color, transgender people and people lost during the HIV/AIDS crisis of the 80s and 90s.