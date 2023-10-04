News Feed

Local Designer Weaves Vibrant Latin American Flowers Into Hispanic Heritage Night Jerseys

Custom Nashville Predators Player-Signed Jerseys to Be Auctioned Off During Hispanic Heritage Night on Thursday, Oct. 5

HHN-Jersey-web
By Zach Gilchriest
@ZachGilchriest Digital Media & Content Producer

Hispanic Heritage Night is just around the corner and the Nashville Predators - with the help of a talented local designer - will be celebrating the occasion in style.

On Thursday, Oct. 5 the Preds will enter Bridgestone Arena donning a special jersey with a beautiful new logo created by Nashville designer Izamar Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, whose family roots trace back to a small town in the Mexican state of San Luis Potosí, wanted to craft a logo that would not only honor her own heritage, but the heritage of every Latin American as well.

Rodriguez’s design weaves together a beautiful multicolored tapestry composed of the national flowers of each Latin American country - a symbol to the wonderfully diverse yet unified celebration of culture that is Hispanic Heritage Month.

“I really wanted to find something that connects everybody, because I feel that we have much more in common than we have not in common,” Rodriguez said. “So, it was just about finding that connection that we all have, and I thought of flowers because they symbolize nature, biodiversity and beauty. And once I went into the stories behind each country’s flower, I found that the story behind them was a story of culture and resilience, as well as resistance to other countries that had colonized them.”

shoulder
Crest
back
sleevenumber
/

Photos: 2023 Hispanic Heritage Night Jerseys

Indeed, each flower not only adds a uniquely vivid splash of color to the outlined Pred Head emblem, but pays tribute to the several indigenous Mesoamerican civilizations that flourished in Latin America for centuries.

“Some of these flowers were used by the Mesoamerican cultures that were there at that time, and before they were conquered,” Rodriguez said. “And sometimes what would happen after the country became liberated from that colonialism is they would choose their own national flowers as a country. So I thought that was very beautiful.” 

Connecting each flower within Rodriguez’s design and outlining the Pred Head is a vibrant shade of teal - a choice meant to convey the numerous bright hues that are so frequently found in Latin American culture.

“It’s a very common color in Latin America because it's bright, it's the color of water and the color of the sky,” Rodriguez said. “And I wanted to have that frame color to really connect everything. The frame of the Pred Head is teal and then so are the vines connecting all the flowers. It’s connecting everything together and [represents] how everything is beautiful on its own, individually, but together, it becomes more beautiful.” 

As the Predators celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Rodriguez hopes her jersey design delivers an important message.

“I'm super excited just to see it displayed on the jersey, of course, and to have that little piece on this special day for everyone to share and enjoy,” she said. “I think that just by having these things that highlight culture, we can take some time to appreciate the diversity and everybody, because I think everyone has a story to share and everyone has something to contribute to this culture that is Nashville and beyond.” 

The special jerseys and nameplates will be auctioned off to benefit organizations in the Latin community through the Preds Foundation and GUIDER programs. Text PREDS to 76278 to view items and to bid. At the game, you may purchase a Hispanic Heritage Night mystery puck for $20 at the Preds Foundation area outside section 106/107. All pucks are signed by current Nashville Predators players.

Additionally, fans who buy a special Hispanic Heritage Night ticket package will receive a T-shirt featuring Rodriguez's design with their purchase. Click here to purchase the special theme package.

