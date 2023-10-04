Local Designer Weaves Vibrant Latin American Flowers Into Hispanic Heritage Night Jerseys

Hispanic Heritage Night is just around the corner and the Nashville Predators - with the help of a talented local designer - will be celebrating the occasion in style.

On Thursday, Oct. 5 the Preds will enter Bridgestone Arena donning a special jersey with a beautiful new logo created by Nashville designer Izamar Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, whose family roots trace back to a small town in the Mexican state of San Luis Potosí, wanted to craft a logo that would not only honor her own heritage, but the heritage of every Latin American as well.

Rodriguez’s design weaves together a beautiful multicolored tapestry composed of the national flowers of each Latin American country - a symbol to the wonderfully diverse yet unified celebration of culture that is Hispanic Heritage Month.

“I really wanted to find something that connects everybody, because I feel that we have much more in common than we have not in common,” Rodriguez said. “So, it was just about finding that connection that we all have, and I thought of flowers because they symbolize nature, biodiversity and beauty. And once I went into the stories behind each country’s flower, I found that the story behind them was a story of culture and resilience, as well as resistance to other countries that had colonized them.”