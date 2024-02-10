Behind the Design: Local Artist Celebrates the Year of the Dragon with First API Jersey in Preds History

Custom Player-Signed Jerseys to Be Auctioned Off During Asian & Pacific Islander Night on Saturday

JerseyAuction-v2_1920 x 1080
By Zach Gilchriest
@ZachGilchriest Beat Writer & Content Manager

He won’t suit up in the locker room, won’t crack the scoresheet and won’t even set foot on the ice, but on Saturday evening as the Nashville Predators host the Arizona Coyotes, Drew Nguyen will make franchise history.

Nguyen, a local designer and artist, created the Predators first-ever Asian & Pacific Islander logo and jersey ahead of the club’s second annual API Night, which will mark the start of the Lunar New Year.

A Music City native and an Asian-American man himself, taking on the bold, new design for one of the cornerstones of the Nashville community felt like a perfect opportunity.

“I grew up in this city, and a lot of my career has been based in this city and to work with a big pillar of Nashville’s identity was super awesome,” Nguyen said. “It's such a cool, full-circle moment and it’s very humbling. And I think it speaks to how Nashville is just made up of all sorts of unique people and kind of makes you realize how much Nashville has grown and how much I’ve grown alongside it.”

To celebrate the Year of the Dragon, Nguyen’s logo transforms the traditional Pred Head into the famed mythical beast.

“The dragon is very symbolic imagery within Asian culture, and not even just Asian culture, but globally as well,” Nguyen said. “Dragons appear everywhere in some shape, way or form. And that in and of itself is interesting, because the point of this logo and the timing of API Night coincides with Lunar New Year, which is also celebrated amongst Asian communities all over the world. And I felt that [the dragon] was a really interesting tie, and something that a lot of people could relate to.”

To represent Asia’s vast and diverse groups, Nguyen’s dragon pulls in elements representative of both South and East Asian culture.

The mane, horn and whiskers, for example, are representative of East Asia, while the ‘lion-inspired' nose and lips, as well as the vibrant swaths of gold, navy, teal, orange and lavender, pay homage to South Asia.

Finally, East Asian-inspired flames atop the jerseys’ black numbering and captaincy lettering create beautiful, flowing rivers of gold within the typeface and complete a design that is at once brand new and rich with historical significance.

“I feel like that’s symbolic of what it’s like to be an Asian-American in this country,” Nguyen said. “Your experiences are made up of all these unique identifiers that are different from the whole world. You sort of create something new, even a whole new identity, which is sort of what being Asian-American feels like.”

Fans can bid on player-signed jerseys featuring Nguyen’s design in the Predators Foundation silent auction from now through the second intermission of Saturday’s game by texting PREDS to 76278.

T-shirts featuring the custom logo will also be included in a special API Night ticket package - click here to get yours - and will be available in limited quantities at the Foundation table outside sections 106/07.

Visit NashvillePredators.com/API to learn more about Saturday’s Lunar New Year celebration.

