Admirals Stave Off Elimination in Decisive 7-2 Win Over Firebirds

Milwaukee, Wis. - They’re not done yet.

Fedor Svechkov had the first three-point outing of his postseason career and five other Admirals skaters cracked the scoresheet as Milwaukee routed the Coachella Valley Firebirds, 7-2, in a must-win Game 4 on Thursday.

“There's a lot of desperation in the room,” Admirals Head Coach Karl Taylor said. “Elimination games can be difficult, but this is a group that is really tight. There's four teams left in our league, and all the teams are good teams. All the teams are close. You don't get to play hockey in June unless your team is tight. And our group is the same as the other teams, and they don't want it to end.”

“We know what we're capable of, and we’ve got a heck of a group in there,” Admirals forward Philip Tomasino said. “Ever since I've been here, we've been through so much together and we know what we're capable of. We can beat any team in this league, but again, they're a really good team and we’ve got to continue to do the things that we did well tonight… You see that when we do the right things, good things happen. So, we’ve just got to try and continue playing that same game on Saturday.”

The result, earned on the 20th anniversary of Milwaukee’s first Calder Cup championship win, sees the Nashville Predators American Hockey League affiliate force Game 5 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Saturday.

QUICK HITS

That’s So Svech

While Predators 2021 first-round pick Fedor Svechkov had already been a force for the Admirals this postseason, Thursday may have featured the rookie forward’s best showing yet.

Scoring twice on the power play, then picking up an assist, Svechkov recorded the first three-point performance of his fledgling Calder Cup Playoffs career.