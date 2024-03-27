Pride Game Highlights Pittsburgh's LGBTQ+ Hockey 

"We appreciate the Penguins, and all of the effort that they're putting into this as well, because in a lot of ways, the Penguins are blazing that trail in terms of what that kind of partnership looks like between a local community and a sports organization," Knoerzer said.
"It's not lip service. It's not like, hey, I'm going to change my logo for a month and the rest of the year, you don't exist. That's one of the wonderful things about working with the Foundation, is the commitment to continue it throughout the year and continue to find ways to mutually benefit."
Now, the Tigers are at the point where they’re hoping to have another team, and would like to host an LGBTQ+ tournament here in Pittsburgh like bigger cities do. Through marching in the Pittsburgh Pride Parade, participating in other events around town, and teaming up with the Penguins, word has really gotten out about what an amazing organization the Tigers are.
"We've been getting to a point where people are coming to us and seeking us out," Marsico said. "People write to us all the time saying like, hey, we saw you advertised through the Penguins, we saw you had an open skate at the rink I play in."
People who would like to learn more can visit the team’s website, which has details for the next two events: a Learn to Play Beginner Hockey Clinic on April 18, and an LQBTQ+ Family & Friends Open Skate and Pizza Party on April 27.
Everyone is welcome, and it's particularly important to Knoezer and Marsico that they don't end up prioritizing gay white men over any other group that's part of the LQBTQ+ community, which can be the case in other queer leagues around the country.
"We are deliberate in our commitment to sort of embrace a wider spectrum of identity and making sure everybody feels comfortable," Knoezer said. "Because I don't want us to be one of those teams that's meant as a safe space, to reproduce the same exclusionary attitudes that led to them having to exist in the first place."
They also appreciate support from allies who are non-LGBTQ+, whether it's a simple gesture like using rainbow Pride tape, or actually coming and playing with the Tigers.