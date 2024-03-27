Pride Game Highlights Pittsburgh's LGBTQ+ Hockey 

The goal of the Tigers has always been to foster an inclusive environment for all, which is something that Marsico and Knoerzer experienced while playing with the New York Gay Hockey Association and wanted to recreate after relocating to Pittsburgh.

"For me, it's a sense of responsibility that we owe these people a place where they can play safely, where they can be out, where we can help them," Marsico said. "We've had so many people over the years where this is part of their coming out journey. They might not have been out to their families, and very oftentimes, not out to other players or coworkers or things like that. This is a sense of strength for them."

Some members had previously given up the sport because it didn't feel right, until they found out about the Tigers. One person had stepped away for almost two decades after not feeling comfortable in other environments and returned to become one of the team's strongest players.

"This is helping people rediscover it. At the end of the day, for me, that's all I could ask for," Knoerzer said. "Because when I found that league in New York, I finally felt like I found my people. It's nice to see that kind of continuing here, and now, we have such involvement. We have a board; we have a real organization and other people who are willing to step up and help do things with outreach."

The Penguins, who were named the NHL's 2021-22 Inclusion Champions by You Can Play, have been involved with the Tigers for a while - which has played a role in helping their growth.

Both men have always loved the Penguins and even got married at PPG Paints Arena in 2015 (after holding a pre-wedding scrimmage with the Tigers at another local rink). Having their favorite team love them back and work to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community - on nights like this and beyond - means a lot to Marsico and Knoerzer.