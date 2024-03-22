Game Preview: Penguins at Stars (03.22.24)

Game Notes

The Penguins have points in eight of their last 11 games against the Stars (6-3- 2) dating back to Feb. 9, 2018.

Kris Letang has seven points (2G-5A) and is plus-9 in his last 12 games against the Dallas Stars dating back to December 1, 2016.

Marcus Pettersson found the back of the net last game, giving him a career-high four goals on the season. The goal doubled as his 26th point of the season (4G-22A), establishing a new career-high point total (25 PTS in 84 GP in 2018.19).

Ryan Graves has blocked 30 shots in 11 games since March 1, which ranks fourth in the NHL in that span.

No Penguin has recorded more points than Lars Eller (2G-3A) over the team’s last three games, which began on Mar. 14.

The Penguins own an overall record of 384-87-45 when both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin record a point in a game.

Sidney Crosby (583) enters tonight’s game one goal shy of surpassing Wayne Gretzky (583) for sole possession of the seventh-most goals with a single franchise in NHL history.

Crosby, who leads the Penguins with 69 points (33G-36A) in 68 games, is still producing at an elite rate in his 19th season. The 36-year-old Crosby has one of the highest points-per-game averages in NHL history from a player’s 35th birthday and on.

Crosby enters tonight’s game one point shy of 70 points. He’s looking to become the first active player, and ninth player in NHL history, to record 14 or more 70-point campaigns.

Crosby enters tonight’s game riding an active four-game point streak (1G-4A).

Since debuting with the Penguins on March 9, Michael Bunting is tied for second on Pittsburgh with two goals. Only Bryan Rust (3G) has more than Bunting, and his four points in seven games is tied for fourth on the team.

Bunting is on a three-game point streak (1G-2A) and has tallied four points (2G-2A) over his last five games.

Tristan Jarry has played some of his best hockey against the Dallas Stars. Jarry is 1-1-1 with a 1.63 goals against average and .943 save percentage in three career games against the Stars. His goals-against average and save percentage are both his second-best totals versus any one team.

Pittsburgh’s offense has been consistently producing over the past four games, averaging 4.50 goals per game. Since this stretch began on Mar. 14, only two teams in the NHL have scored more goals than the Penguins’ 18: Toronto (20) and Carolina (19).

Evgeni Malkin enters tonight’s game one goal shy of hitting the 20-goal plateau. It would mark the 15th time in his career that Malkin has scored 20 or more goals in a season, and he’s looking to become just the 31st player in NHL history, and fourth active player, with 15 20-goal seasons.

Bryan Rust found the back of the net on Tuesday, extending his point streak to four games (3G-2A). Rust has six goals (6G-3A) over his last eight games, and 10 goals (10G-4A) over his last 15 games. Since this stretch began on Feb. 6, Rust’s 10 goals lead the Penguins and only Sidney Crosby (19) has more points than his 14.