PWHL Game Draws Passionate Crowd in Steel City

The signs at Sunday’s PWHL in the Steel City game between Montréal and Toronto at PPG Paints Arena truly said it all.

“Now I can dream big, too!”

“You fought so I can follow in your footsteps!”

“The Steel City wants this!”

“Girls hockey rules!”

It was an emotional afternoon in the Pittsburgh hockey community seeing professional women’s hockey players take the ice after years of striving to establish a league like this one – which is in its inaugural season and currently features six teams in North America – and seeing the turnout from the city.

A crowd of 8,850 packed the lower bowl to watch Toronto’s 2-1 victory over Montréal, which is the highest-attended women’s hockey game in Pittsburgh history. It was excellent attendance, especially considering the Penguins played twice over a busy weekend that also featured St. Patrick’s Day festivities, including later that evening against the Red Wings.

“Honestly, like, just to see how much support we're getting… the phrase ‘you build it and they will come’ is so real, and it's happening,” said Montréal forward Kristin O’Neill, who scored her first of the season in the contest.

“I mean, it sounds so cliché… but just to see little girls watching our game, it's so inspiring, and I'm honestly jealous of them [laughs]. I wish I got to watch professional women's hockey every weekend when I was a little kid. So, I think the professionalism that we feel every day, all the staff that supports us, and just the fan base we have every game are the best parts of this league.”