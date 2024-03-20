From Scarborough to the Steel City

Michael-Bunting-third-jersey
By Michelle Crechiolo
@PensInsideScoop Penguins Team Reporter

Earlier this week, Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan compared Michael Bunting to Patric Hornqvist, a two-time Stanley Cup Champion with Pittsburgh who made his living around the blue paint.

“Yeah, that’s a good one,” Bunting said with a smile. “He likes going in front of the net and he plays on the edge, so yeah, that’s a good one.”

Growing up in Scarborough, Ontario – which is about 17 miles from Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena – Bunting loved the Maple Leafs, and listed Mats Sundin, Darcy Tucker, and Gary Roberts as players he drew inspiration from when it came to his own game.

“He can make plays at the net; he can keep plays alive for others; he can drive the opponent crazy. Sometimes he can drive his manager and coach crazy as well,” joked Kyle Dubas.

Pittsburgh’s President of Hockey Operations and GM has a long history with the 28-year-old forward, drafting Bunting when he was GM of the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds. After Bunting turned professional with Arizona, who made him a fourth-round pick in 2014, he later signed as a free agent in Toronto during Dubas’ tenure as Maple Leafs GM.

All in all, Bunting has played in parts of five NHL seasons split between the Coyotes, Maple Leafs, and Hurricanes, coming to Pittsburgh at the deadline from Carolina as part of the Jake Guentzel trade. He’s scored two goals and two assists in seven games with the Penguins thus far.

“But he brings great energy day in and day out,” Dubas continued. “He's a real competitor and he's had really, probably, a tougher road than anybody in our locker room to get to this point. He didn't play AAA hockey until he was 17 years old, so he's had to grind his way all the way up. He's an underdog type. I think the group can use that type of spirit and energy right now.”

Bunting, whose hockey nickname is ‘Bunts,’ took the time after a recent Penguins practice to share more about his journey and himself.

MC: The quote in your Instagram bio (@bunting27), ‘never forget where you came from’ … how would you sort of describe your roots and how it all started for you?

I grew up in a suburb just outside of Toronto called Scarborough. It kind of gets a bad rap, but I mean, it's not bad. I love it there. It's beautiful in the summer. That quote just kind of stuck with me once I started leaving home. I was told that kind of just as a joke, but I liked it because obviously, I always want to remember my roots no matter where I go, and how I got here and how I was able to make it to the NHL just being from Scarborough. Everyone that’s from there works really hard for what they got. It's a hard-working community.

MC: Kyle spoke about your path to get here… what did being named a finalist for the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year in the 2021-22 season mean to you? [Until that point, Bunting had spent the majority of his first five seasons with Arizona’s AHL affiliate. He then set career highs with Toronto in goals (23), assists (40), and points (63), and was named to the NHL’s All-Rookie Team after leading all first-year players in points at 26 years old].

Yeah, to be honest, that was pretty cool… I got a lot of slack for my age at that time [laughs], but I landed under the category. So, I was eligible, and I was pretty proud about the way I came into the NHL, and didn't let all the outside noise distract me. Just played my game and tried to have as much success I can. Honestly, I went into that (NHL) awards just enjoying it. A year prior from that date, I was in the American League, I was not knowing where my career was going. So, I just enjoyed it, and I just tried to have fun with it.

Can you tell me more about your Maple Leafs fandom as a kid, and what it was like playing for them? [Bunting ended up playing two seasons with Toronto from 2021-23 before signing a three-year contract with Carolina as a free agent].

I grew up watching, just like any Canadian, as a diehard hockey fan no matter what. But yeah, growing up just outside of Toronto, to be able to put on that sweater was pretty special. I never thought I would be able to do that, and it happened. So, it was pretty cool, and I really enjoyed my two years in Toronto. Made a lot of good friends that will last a lifetime, and the fan base was a lot of fun. Honestly, they are a lot of fun to play in front of, and Pittsburgh kind of reminds me of it. It’s like a hockey town. They love their team, and the fans are passionate. So, I'm pretty excited to play in front of them and run out these next few years in front of the Penguins fans.

MC: Who would you say has had the biggest influence on you over the years? Who comes to mind when you think of who helped you get here?

You know, my family is a big part of it. I can say my parents, I can say my brother, also. But I would honestly say my grandfather. My grandfather was a big part of my life. He moved in with me and my brother and my mom when I was really young, and kind of helped out along the way. Took me to hockey practice, and took me to games, and I have him tattooed on me [on his forearm]. He actually, unfortunately, just passed this year. He was 98, so he lived a long and great life. So, Papa was the man.

MC: Then, what are some of your interests outside of hockey? Any books, podcasts, etc. that you like?

I like to listen to podcasts, sports and pretty much everything. But I’m really big on the Smartless podcast. I love it, I think they're great. It's not really that educational or anything, but it’s entertaining. I think they do a very good job. So, that's what I'm on right now.

MC: I saw in another interview that you said Meek Mill and Da Baby were on your pregame playlist – is that still the case?

Yeah, I’m kind of like a rap guy, so that's usually what I'm bumping in the car on the way now. The drive (to Cranberry from the city) is like, 30 minutes. So, I get some good tunes going.

MC: What’s a typical off day like for you?

I try to relax. I kick back and try to chill out as much as I can, because we don't get to do that a lot during the season. You play so much, 82 games is a lot. So, I like to go to the park with my dog. Just kind of get out, get fresh air. That's usually my go-to on an off day.

MC: You have to tell us more about your dog.

He’s a Goldendoodle, and his name's Rudy.

MC: Where did the name Rudy come from?

[Laughs] I don’t know… (MC: he’s just a Rudy?) Yeah, it just fits him.

Speaking of fits… I feel like you have some good ones. Is that something you sort of embrace when it comes to your suits?

Honestly, it's usually my sock game that is up there. I have fun socks. I have too many. I have cartoon characters or whatever, so that's usually my thing. Then my suits are just kind of standard.

I’m just kind of standard with my (everyday) style, too, but I kind of like the baggy look. Like pants, I like to be baggier, sweaters are baggier. But I do like Zara. Zara’s pretty good, you can find some hidden gems there. Then Llovesick is a hat company that I found and I like the designs and whatnot. I'm actually wearing it today.

MC: What would be your job if you weren't a pro athlete?

When I was younger, I wanted to be a gym teacher. But I‘ve kind of transitioned to really liking real estate. I’m interested in that, so something along the lines of being an agent. I can talk [laughs]. So, that's key. Usually I can go into a room and chat it up with anyone, and I like real estate, so I think those kind of go into one.

MC: You mentioned the tattoo for your grandfather – does the necklace you wear have any sort of special significance to you?

[Pulls out the necklace]: it's just my number [which was 58 with Toronto]. But I'm gonna have to get rid of it now. The one team in the whole NHL that has a Number 58 I ended up on [laughs]. So, I'm gonna have to get a new one made. Cut out the five, maybe just split it down the middle and keep the eight on it.

MC: How did 58 become your number?

It was my first NHL camp number. I got called up to the Coyotes, and they gave me 58. I’m pretty superstitious, but I had a good year, and I just thought, I'm gonna ride with it. Then it kind of became me. I've been very used to this number; now I got to cut the cord.

At this point, Bunting and his locker stallmate Sidney Crosby joked around about how he could convince Kris Letang to give up 58. The conversation then turned to the best chicken parm in Pittsburgh, since Bunting loves that meal. The captain’s recommendations included Il Pizzaiolo, which Bunting was already going to that night.

“It was good,” Bunting said later. “Yeah, he nailed it. It was a good chicken parm, so I was happy about it.”

