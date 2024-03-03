Game Preview: Penguins at Oilers (03.03.24)

The Penguins conclude their four-game road trip tonight in Edmonton as they take on the Oilers at 9:00 PM ET.

The game will be available to watch locally on SportsNet Pittsburgh and nationally on ESPN+. Fans can listen to the game on the Penguins app and on 105.9 the X.

Team Records: PIT (27-23-8) EDM (36-20-2)

The Oilers currently sit behind only the Vancouver Canucks in the Pacific division standings, and have won their last three games in a row against LAK (4-2), STL (3-2 OT), and SEA (2-1). Connor McDavid leads Edmonton in assists (73) and points (95). McDavid also leads the league in assists, and sits third in the scoring race. Zach Hyman leads the Oilers in goals (40). They have the third-best power play in the league (27.3%) and the 17th-best penalty kill (79.3%).