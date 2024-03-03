Game Preview: Penguins at Oilers (03.03.24)

Gameday_A_0303_EDM_WEB
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Penguins conclude their four-game road trip tonight in Edmonton as they take on the Oilers at 9:00 PM ET.

The game will be available to watch locally on SportsNet Pittsburgh and nationally on ESPN+. Fans can listen to the game on the Penguins app and on 105.9 the X.

Team Records: PIT (27-23-8) EDM (36-20-2)

The Oilers currently sit behind only the Vancouver Canucks in the Pacific division standings, and have won their last three games in a row against LAK (4-2), STL (3-2 OT), and SEA (2-1). Connor McDavid leads Edmonton in assists (73) and points (95). McDavid also leads the league in assists, and sits third in the scoring race. Zach Hyman leads the Oilers in goals (40). They have the third-best power play in the league (27.3%) and the 17th-best penalty kill (79.3%).

Related Links

Game Notes

Since the 2017.18 season, the Penguins are 5-4-1 against the Oilers overall, and 3-2-0 in Edmonton.

Sidney Crosby (582) enters tonight’s game one goal shy of tying Wayne Gretzky (583) for the seventh-most goals with a single franchise in NHL history.

Reilly Smith enters tonight’s game with 498 career points (210G-288A), and is two points away from 500 in his career. Drafted in the third round (69th overall) by Dallas in the 2009 NHL Draft, Smith is looking to become the 10th member of his draft class to tally 500 career points.

Marcus Pettersson is quietly putting together the best campaign of his career. Pettersson (3G-21A) is one point shy of tying his single-season high in points of 25 (2G-23A) set in 84 games in 2018.19. The defenseman is also three assists short of setting a single-season high in assists.

Recent News

Away Game Triggers

0124_AWAY_trigger

News Feed

Penguins Beat Themselves in Calgary

Game Preview: Penguins at Flames (03.02.24)

EMILIOOOO!

Penguins Lack Finish in Seattle

Carter’s Family Surprises Jeff for 1,300th Game

Game Preview: Penguins at Kraken (02.29.24)

Resilient Penguins Get Another Gutsy Win in Vancouver

Penguins to Celebrate Women’s History During the Month of March

Game Preview: Penguins at Canucks (02.27.24)

Rust Continuing to Be Evaluated; Smith Moves Up with Crosby

Penguins Victorious in High-Stakes Battle of PA

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Flyers (02.25.24)

Bemstrom Should Bring Offensive Dimension to Help Penguins

Gram Zammers Bring New Life to Penguins Games

Penguins Come Together For Much-Needed Win Over Montreal

Penguins Acquire Forward Emil Bemstrom from the Columbus Blue Jackets in Exchange for Alex Nylander and a Conditional 2026 Sixth-Round Draft Pick

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Canadiens (02.22.24)

Dubas Addresses State of the Penguins Ahead of Trade Deadline

Penguins Show No Quit in Disappointing Divisional Loss

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Islanders (02.20.24)

Penguins Invite Briere Family to Jagr's Jersey Retirement

Phillips Bumps Up as Penguins Make Changes

Jaromir Jagr's Jersey Retirement Speech

It's a Jagr Night in Pittsburgh: Penguins Raise No. 68 to the Rafters

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Kings (02.18.24)

Practicing with Jaromir Jagr a Thrill for Penguins

An Evening with Jaromir Jagr

Penguins Claim Forward Matthew Phillips off of Waivers

‘NHL Big City Greens Classic’ returns with Penguins, Bruins on March 9

Revisiting Jagr's Rookie Year

Jagr's Magnetism (and Mullet) Huge Part of His Legend

Celebrate 68: Looking at Jaromir Jagr’s Legacy

Crosby Sets the Tone in Response Win Over Chicago

Penguins Recall Three Players and Place Jake Guentzel on Injured Reserve

Game Preview: Penguins at Blackhawks (02.15.24)

Pittsburgh's 5-2 Loss to Florida "Hard to Evaluate"

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Panthers (02.14.24)

Malkin Working on Adjusting His Game

"He Smoked Him Like a Bad Cigar!"

Two Young Fans from Make-A-Wish Become Penguins for a Day

Penguins Fan Turns Crosby Jersey into NFL-Inspired Puffer Jacket

Penguins Don't Play Complete Game in Loss to Winnipeg

Game Preview: Penguins at Jets (02.10.24)

Penguins Face Controversial Challenge in Loss to Wild on Fleury's Night

Penguins Thrilled To Be Part of 'Marc-Andre Fleury Night'

Game Preview: Penguins at Wild (02.09.24)

Dubas Emphasizes Consistency and Power Play Coming Out of Break

Penguins Come Out of the Break Strong with Shutout Win over Jets

PWHL Coming to Detroit and Pittsburgh March 16-17 as Part of “PWHL Takeover Weekend"

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Jets (02.06.24)