What’s Brewing: Panthers hit the road; Sharks in Sunrise

What a difference a week makes!

From slumping to surging in the span of just a few days, the Florida Panthers are riding high after going 3-0-0 against two of the other top teams in the Eastern Conference last week.

Entering this week sitting in first place in the Atlantic Division with a record of 15-9-1, the Panthers followed up an impressive 5-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs with back-to-back wins over the Carolina Hurricanes by a combined score of 12-3.

“We’re finding our identity again,” defenseman Aaron Ekblad said.

With a chance to keep adding to their three-game winning streak, the Panthers will open this week with a two-game road trip featuring stops in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively, before heading home to host San Jose on Saturday.

“There’s no surprises with the way these games are going to look,” head coach Paul Maurice said of the road trip. “Both of these teams have played really well against us.”

To see what else is happening around the Territory, continue reading below.

THE GAMES

Tuesday, Dec. 3: at Pittsburgh Penguins – 7 p.m. ET

**TV & Streaming** : Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)

Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market) Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Thursday, Dec. 5: at Philadelphia Flyers – 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 7: vs. San Jose Sharks – 6 p.m. ET

790 WAXY (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach);100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM Channel 220 / App & Streaming 931 Tickets: Click Here

CYBER MONDAY OFFER

You know what’s swag?

Great deals on tickets!

In honor of “Swagu” himself, the Panthers are offering a special deal for Cyber Monday for tickets starting at just $23 for select upcoming home games at Amerant Bank Arena.

To take advantage of this offer, visit FloridaPanthers.com/SpecialTicketOffers.

Hurry while tickets last!

12 DAYS OF DROPS

FLA Team Shop is getting into the season of giving.

Starting today, the store will be dropping an all-new item for 12 straight days.

Starting off strong with a fan favorite, fans can score "Barky's cardigan" right now.