What’s Brewing: Panthers hit the road; Sharks in Sunrise

Looking ahead at another big week for the Panthers

By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop

What a difference a week makes!

From slumping to surging in the span of just a few days, the Florida Panthers are riding high after going 3-0-0 against two of the other top teams in the Eastern Conference last week.

Entering this week sitting in first place in the Atlantic Division with a record of 15-9-1, the Panthers followed up an impressive 5-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs with back-to-back wins over the Carolina Hurricanes by a combined score of 12-3.

“We’re finding our identity again,” defenseman Aaron Ekblad said.

With a chance to keep adding to their three-game winning streak, the Panthers will open this week with a two-game road trip featuring stops in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively, before heading home to host San Jose on Saturday.

“There’s no surprises with the way these games are going to look,” head coach Paul Maurice said of the road trip. “Both of these teams have played really well against us.”

To see what else is happening around the Territory, continue reading below.

THE GAMES

Tuesday, Dec. 3: at Pittsburgh Penguins – 7 p.m. ET

  • **TV & Streaming**: Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)
  • Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Thursday, Dec. 5: at Philadelphia Flyers – 7 p.m. ET

  • **TV & Streaming**: Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)
  • Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Saturday, Dec. 7: vs. San Jose Sharks – 6 p.m. ET

  • **TV & Streaming**: Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)
  • Radio: 790 WAXY (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach);100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM Channel 220 / App & Streaming 931
  • Tickets: Click Here

CYBER MONDAY OFFER

You know what’s swag?

Great deals on tickets!

In honor of “Swagu” himself, the Panthers are offering a special deal for Cyber Monday for tickets starting at just $23 for select upcoming home games at Amerant Bank Arena.

To take advantage of this offer, visit FloridaPanthers.com/SpecialTicketOffers.

Hurry while tickets last!

12 DAYS OF DROPS

FLA Team Shop is getting into the season of giving.

Starting today, the store will be dropping an all-new item for 12 straight days.

Starting off strong with a fan favorite, fans can score "Barky's cardigan" right now.

To stay on top of all the new arrivals, click HERE.

TOY DRIVE

The Panthers will be partnering with Toys for Tots for a toy drive on Saturday.

Prior to puck drop against the Sharks, fans can drop off unwrapped toys at the Publix Plaza from 4-6 p.m. ET.

To stay on top of all upcoming community drives, click HERE.

CATS CUP

The Panthers are partnering with HockeyFest Game On! to give you the first Cat’s Cup Tournament.

The event will take place March 15 and 16, 2025 at Amerant Bank Arena, presented by Coors Light & Verizon.

With both adult and kid divisions, each game will be played 3-on-3 with a goalie. Two additional players can be added to each roster for an additional fee.

Food, music, drinks and more will be available for all to enjoy.

For more information or to register your team, click HERE.

FIND VIKTOR

Finding Waldo? That’s easy

Finding Viktor? Now that’s a rat of a different color!

Put your eyesight to the test in one of our latest games.

To play, click HERE.

CATS CLIP OF THE WEEK

Nothing like a quick cruise around Fort Lauderdale with Anton Lundell.

Check out what the young Finn had to say as the latest BMW Teammate of the Month.

Lundell talks growth, contract and more after being named the latest BMW Teammate of the Month.

FROM THE ‘GRAM

Hurricane season is officially over in South Florida.

How did the Panthers mark the occasion?

By completing a home-and-home sweep of Carolina.

TIKTOK IN THE TERRITORY

No one does it better than the Panthers equipment staff.

Check out how quick they can swap a skate blade in the clip below.

@flapanthers

unclear if it hurts the horse #nhl

♬ Great song, chase, songs that can be used for racing - KAmusic

