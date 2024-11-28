Territory Talk: Panthers at Thanksgiving

We’ve reached Thanksgiving and the Florida Panthers are in a good spot.

Following a 5-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday, the Panthers enter the break sitting second in the Atlantic Division with a record of 13-9-1.

Despite some ups and downs, they’re still exactly where every team wants to be.

On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive share their thoughts on the Panthers breaking out of their slump, storylines at the break and more.

Highlights of the episode include:

The Panthers get back on track with win over Toronto. (0:45)

Assessing the state of things at Thanksgiving. (8:00)

The Panthers will have two tough tests against Carolina. (11:30)

It was good to see some familiar faces on Wednesday. (17:15)

