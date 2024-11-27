‘Definitely worth the wait’: Ekman-Larsson, Lorentz and Stolarz receive Stanley Cup rings

FORT LAUDERDALE – Some things are worth the wait.

Although they might have a different crest on their uniform when the Florida Panthers take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday, the memories and accomplishments during the 2023-24 season will live forever.

After playing a role in the success of last season’s team and helping bring the franchise its first ever Stanley Cup, defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson, forward Steven Lorentz and goaltender Anthony Stolarz added another memory to the collection.

Prior to Toronto’s morning skate Baptist Health IcePlex, President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito and former teammates presented the trio with their long-awaited Cup rings.

“It’s the three guys coming over to get their rings today,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “Whether I get to see them here today or get to see them on the ice, you’ll lock eyes and there will be a little smile and a flood of memories. What an incredible time. You get to keep that. You don’t walk around all day thinking about that stuff, but then every once in a while you get this surprise reminder. You get this 30-second warm bath that you slip into about how nice that was last year.”

Here’s what the former Cats and forever champions had to say about the moment.

“It was great. A lot of emotions seeing the guys and going through what you went through last year, the battles of the group, a lot of emotions but also a lot of fun.” -- Ekman-Larsson on seeing the ring for the first time

“I don’t even know the words. It’s pretty cool. It’s obviously massive. I don’t know where I’m going to be wearing it [laughs]. Takes up a lot of space.” -- Lorentz on his first impressions of the ring

“It was really nice, all the guys stuck around. It’s a little thing, I know guys like getting out of the rink and getting their naps, but that goes a long way.” -- Lorentz on his former teammates joining the ring presentation

“What we had in there was something special and that’s why we had the chance to go all the way.” -- Ekman-Larsson on the 2023-24 Panthers

“I didn’t really think about it much and then it hits you coming down here and seeing the guys. I’m sure I’ll soak it in a little bit, and when the puck drops, hopefully I’ll be dialed in.” -- Ekman-Larsson on the emotions of being back in Florida and Amerant Bank Arena

“It was definitely worth the wait. To see everyone, shake hands, and gives hugs, it just brought back a lot of good memories.” -- Lorentz on waiting for the ring