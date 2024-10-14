What’s Brewing: Closing out the trip; 2023 SCF rematch in Sunrise 

A big win in Boston?

Not a bad way to start the week.

After taking care of business against the Bruins on Monday, the Florida Panthers will wrap up their four-game trip against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday.

Despite missing Aleksander Barkov (upper body) and Matthew Tkachuk (illness), the Panthers are confident they’ll keep on rolling until those two stars are back on the ice.

“It was a very big game for us,” goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky said after the win in Boston. “It’s an important game and an important win. I thought the guys worked very hard for each other. We have key guys out. I thought the guys did a good job to compete for each other.”

Back in South Florida for the first time since their season-opening win over the Bruins on Oct. 8, the Panthers will close out this week with two important games in their own barn.

After kicking off a three-game homestand against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, they’ll host the Vegas Golden Knights for a 2023 Stanley Cup Final rematch on Saturday.

THE GAMES

Tuesday, Oct. 15: at Columbus Blue Jackets - 7 p.m. ET

TV & Streaming: Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)

Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market) Radio: 790 WAXY (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

790 WAXY (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931 Cats on Tap: Click to View Participating Bars & Restaurants

Thursday, Oct. 17: Vancouver Canucks - 7 p.m. ET

TV & Streaming: Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)

Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market) Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931 Tickets: Click Here

Saturday, Oct. 19: Vegas Golden Knights - 6 p.m. ET

TV & Streaming: Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)

Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market) Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931 Tickets: Click Here

PUCKS AND PINTS

Suds and slap shots? What could be better!

Tickets are now available for the annual “Pucks & Pints” Beerfest.

Presented by Funky Buddha Brewery, the event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 30 prior to the Panthers’ matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes at 4 p.m. ET.

In addition to receiving an upper endzone ticket to the game, Beerfest attendees can enjoy unlimited beer sampling, music, brewery bites and more from 12:30-2:30 p.m.

All attendees must be 21+ to enter.

A portion of the proceeds benefits the Florida Panthers Foundation.

PINK IN THE RINK

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, the Panthers will host their third-annual Pink in the Rink night against the Vegas Golden Knights at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

Presented in conjunction with Baptist Health Cancer Care and Promise Fund, the nigh will honor those who have battled breast cancer and the medical professionals who work hard to treat and find a cure for the disease.

“For the third year in a row, we are so proud to partner with the Promise Fund and Baptist Health Cancer Care to present this special night at a Panthers game,” said President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Zito. “Please join us and support in any way you can, sharing your story, wearing pink, or sharing a message with individuals who need to hear it. Let’s fight together.”

All fans in attendance will receive a pink LED baton courtesy of Baptist Health Cancer Care.

While all fans in attendance will be part of this very special night, those that purchase tickets in the SeatGeek Terrace will directly support the initiatives of the Promise Fund.

STACHE DASH RETURNS

It’s time to run with the rat once again.

The Florida Panthers Foundation will host its 5th annual "Florida Panthers Stache Dash 5K" presented by Baptist Health Cancer Care at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday, Nov. 16.

This run is designed to raise awareness for men's cancer research and prevention.

All participants will receive a finisher medal, bib, swag item and one upper-level ticket to a Panthers game during the 2024-25 season (blackout dates and restrictions apply).

PANTHERS APP UPDATE

Make sure to update your Panthers App before next home game!

To update, just open the app and it’ll direct you.

CATS CLIP OF THE WEEK

Roddy got his ring!

