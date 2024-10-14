RECAP: Panthers 4, Bruins 3

BOSTON – The Cats got back to their game.

Despite missing Aleksander Barkov (upper body) and Matthew Tkachuk (illness), the Florida Panthers clawed their way to a 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Monday.

In the win, the Panthers surrendered just 13 scoring chances at 5-on-5.

“Most importantly, we were able to change our game,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “We didn’t like our last game. Whether you win or lose, you have to aspire to look the same way every night if you can. We were back to looking the way we should look”

Improving to 2-2-0, the Panthers have beaten the Bruins twice already this season.

“It was a very big game for us,” goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky said. “It’s an important game and an important win. I thought the guys worked very hard for each other. We have key guys out. I thought the guys did a good job to compete for each other.”

Applying a lot of pressure in their own barn early in the first period, the Bruins broke the ice when Johnny Beecher tipped a shot past Bobrovsky to make it 1-0 at 4:53.

With play at 4-on-4, the Panthers pulled even when Anton Lundell intercepted a pass behind Boston’s net and slipped the puck through Jeremy Swayman’s pads from the right side of the cage to make it 1-1 at 6:37.