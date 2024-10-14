RECAP: Panthers 4, Bruins 3

Keeping the lead intact in the third period, Bobrovsky denied Zacha on a golden opportunity from the left circle at 13:16. With less than nine minutes left on the clock, the Panthers came up big on the penalty kill, surrendering just two shots on goal to Boston’s power play.
At one point late in the third, the Panthers survived a more than two-minute stretch where the Bruins held the zone before they finally got a clutch clear after some very crucial plays.
“We protected the middle of the ice very well,” Bobrovsky said. “There were a couple blocked shots, good stick. It was resilience. The compete and fight for each other was outstanding.”
With 49.4 seconds left, the Bruins essentially ended any hope they had of a comeback when David Pastrnak, who'd already been penalized for a cheap shot on Reinhart earlier in the game, slashed Verhaeghe to send the Panthers to the power play.
After that, the Panthers didn’t even let the puck out of Boston’s zone until only a few seconds remained.
“I think we played really good as a team today,” Lundell said. “We know we have Barky and Chucky away. You can’t make any excuses. We have to be able to win without some guys in the lineup. I think today was a really good team effort from everybody. We really battled through this game.”
THEY SAID IT
“It wasn’t smooth, it wasn’t easy, and it wasn’t pretty. That’s pretty much how we play.” – Paul Maurice
“The big guys played big. That’s important. The young guys played their role, too. It’s the beginning of the season, but those points are so important for us.” – Sergei Bobrovsky
“You guys have had a front-row seat since the start of the playoffs last year. He’s (Anton Lundell) just elevated his intensity, his compete level. He’s coming out with the puck almost every time. It’s easy to forget with the big situations he’s been put in his career that he’s still so young. To see him kind of learn and adapt that quick is pretty incredible.” – Sam Reinhart
“Today, we just tried to speed it up and go as fast as we can.” – Anton Lundell
CATS STATS
- Sam Reinhart is just the third player in franchise history to score a power-play goal and a shorthanded goal in the same game.
- Anton Lundell went 9-for-13 (69.2%) in the faceoff circle.
- Jonah Gadjovich led the Panthers with seven hits.
- Sam Bennett fired off a team-leading six shots on goal.
- Adam Boqvist posted a team-high 66.67 CF% at 5-on-5.
- Sergei Bobrovsky made five high-danger saves, per NaturalStatTrick.com.
WHAT’S NEXT?
It’s three down and one to go on this season-opening road trip.
Closing out their four-game journey on the second half of a back-to-back, the Panthers will face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.
To watch with Panthers Plus, visit FloridaPanthers.com/HowToWatch.