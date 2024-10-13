POSTCARD: Giles checks in after NHL debut

Hey Panthers fans,

Last night was obviously a dream come true for me and my family.

I was so happy my parents could be there for my NHL debut. They actually flew to Denver to visit my brother the day before, but then flew back to Buffalo the next morning. It was really cool to see them. A couple of my friends also made it.

I was just trying to take it all in. From the second I got on the ice through the national anthem, my first shift and just throughout the game, I was just really trying to enjoy it every step of the way. It ended up being a loss, but it’s a night I’ll never forget.

A lot of the guys were just telling me to enjoy it because you only get one of these.