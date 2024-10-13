POSTCARD: Giles checks in after NHL debut

Panthers rookie pens postcard after making NHL debut in Buffalo on Saturday

By Patrick Giles
Hey Panthers fans,

Last night was obviously a dream come true for me and my family.

I was so happy my parents could be there for my NHL debut. They actually flew to Denver to visit my brother the day before, but then flew back to Buffalo the next morning. It was really cool to see them. A couple of my friends also made it.

I was just trying to take it all in. From the second I got on the ice through the national anthem, my first shift and just throughout the game, I was just really trying to enjoy it every step of the way. It ended up being a loss, but it’s a night I’ll never forget.

A lot of the guys were just telling me to enjoy it because you only get one of these.

It was also cool that my first game came with Knighter in net. We were talking the other day about how this is now our fifth year together. We were teammates for a year in junior, then two years at Boston College, then last year in Charlotte and now we’re here together again.

We’ve gotten really close and it’s been nice having him by my side this whole time.

It was fun practicing at Matthews Arena this afternoon. I played here a few times against Northeastern when I was with Boston College. It was just cool being back. I got to play here with BC, and now I’m here as a Panther.

I’m also really looking forward to being at TD Garden on Monday. I played there with BC in some Beanpots and Hockey East tournaments, and it’s always a big game. Tomorrow should be another one. Every game, I’m just trying to do what I can out there.

Now that I’ve got that first game under my belt, I’ve just got to keep my foot on the gas, not slow down and keep racking up more. I just want to do what I can to stay in the lineup.

See you back in South Florida,

Patrick Giles

*As told to FloridaPanthers.com's Jameson Olive

