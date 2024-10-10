‘Really special’: Cousins receives Stanley Cup ring in Ottawa

OTTAWA – It’s always nice catching up with old friends.

Especially when you and your friends are Stanley Cup champions.

Meeting up with former teammates for dinner in downtown Ottawa on the eve of the Panthers’ matchup with the Senators, Nick Cousins received his championship ring.

The first ex-Panther to receive the ring, the moment was one he’ll never forget.

“Pretty cool experience to catch up with the guys and share some memories of that special run that we had,” Cousins said after morning skate on Thursday at Canadian Tire Centre. “At the same time, it’s almost like the closing chapter on last year. Getting the ring, and getting my wife’s pendant that she got, being able to share that with her is just such a special memory. Just good to see the guys as well. I haven’t seen a lot of them in a while, and now gameday is here.”

Over his two seasons with the Panthers, Cousins appeared in 33 playoff games.

In 2023, he scored the series-winning goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Round 2.

During the run to the Cup last season, he suited up in 12 playoff games.

At dinner, everyone enjoyed taking a trip down memory lane.

“Cool for us to re-live it again,” former teammate Sam Reinhart said.” It’s a special feeling to be able to record it and be there with him. It brings back some good memories. ... I think it’s a bond that we’re always going to share. Those memories are always going to be there.”

For Cousins, South Florida will also hold a special place in his heart.

“It was really special, probably the favorite stop of my career,” said Cousins, who joined the Senators on a one-year deal during free agency. “The coaches were great to me. The medical staff, the equipment staff, the training staff, just seeing them when I was walking through today brought back a lot of good memories. There’s relationships that you build throughout your career, but when you win those relationships become much more special.”

The Panthers and Senators will drop the puck at 7 p.m. ET.

For tune-in information, visit FloridaPanthers.com/HowToWatch.