What’s Brewing: Battling in Florida; Game 5 Watch Party

Looking ahead at a big week for the Panthers

_SOCIAL_WhatsBrewing_16x9
By Rob Darragh
FloridaPanthers.com

The Battle of Florida is underway.

As expected, there has not been a lot of friendliness in the series.

After capturing Game 1 and 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Tampa Bay, the Florida Panthers fell to the Lightning in Game 3 by a score of 5-1 in Sunrise on Saturday.

Controlling the series with a 2-1 lead, the Panthers will have a chance to put the Lightning on the brink of elimination at home on Monday night at 7 p.m. ET.

“It's emotionally pretty much like a roller coaster,” said forward Anton Lundell. “You win a game, you feel good. You lose a game, you feel worse, but you got to bounce back and that's what we want to do today.”

To see what’s going on around the Territory this week and beyond, continue below.

THE GAMES

Monday, April 28: vs. Tampa Bay Lightning – 7 p.m. ET

  • Radio: 790 WAXY (DADE/BROWARD); 92.1 WZZR-FM (PALM BEACH); 100.3 WCTH (FLORIDA KEYS); 101.7 WCZR (TREASURE COAST); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Wednesday, April 30: at Tampa Bay Lightning – 7:30 p.m. ET

  • TV & Streaming: Scripps Sports, PanthersPlus.TV, ESPN2, SN360, TVAS
  • Radio: TBD

Friday, May 2: vs. Tampa Bay Lightning – If necessary

  • Radio: TBD

Sunday, May 4: at Tampa Bay Lightning – If necessary

  • Radio: TBD

GAME 5 WATCH PARTY

Not making it to Tampa Bay?

You can still make it loud with fellow Cats fans.

Head over to Baptist Health IcePlex on Wednesday for the official Game 5 watch party!

The party will begin 30 minutes prior to the 7:30 p.m. ET puck drop.

Fans can enjoy drink specials, mascot and dance team appearances and more!

For more information, click HERE.

CATS CLIP OF THE WEEK

Re-live the Panthers 2-0 win over the Lightning in Game 2 at Amalie Arena.

Nate Schmidt, good at scoring goals and Mario impressions.

Here we go again.

THE BATTLE OF FLORIDA STARTS TONIGHT 😼 #NHL

