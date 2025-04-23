‘You need guys like that’: Schmidt providing smiles on and off the ice

TAMPA BAY – If Nate Schmidt can’t make you smile, you may need to check your pulse.

For a team looking to repeat as Stanley Cup champions, his personality has been a perfect fit.

“He’s fit in really well,” fellow Florida Panthers defenseman Dmitry Kulikov said during the team’s media availability on Wednesday in Tampa. “He’s an easy-going guy. Talks too much a little bit sometimes (laughs), but I like that. Sometimes you’re a little bit tired in the morning and you come into the locker room and all you need is to hear those guys to bring a smile to your face.”

Not just bringing positivity, Schmidt, a 12-year NHL veteran, has also brought production.

Taking the ice in 80 games during the regular season, the 33-year-old rearguard registered 19 points (five goals, 14 assists) and 81 blocks while averaging 16:32 of ice time per game minutes per game.

“He’s been great for us all year,” said forward Sam Bennett. “He’s got such an upbeat, positive attitude all the time and one of the louder guys in the locker room. You need guys like that.”