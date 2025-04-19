'Best time of year’: Bennett ready for more playoffs & pet adoptions

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Built for playoffs.

If you looked up “playoff hockey” in a dictionary, you’d probably find a picture of Sam Bennett.

Perfecting a style of game that only seems to get better and better under the bright lights, the grizzled center is ready to help the Florida Panthers defend their crown as Stanley Cup champs.

“This is what we’ve been working all year for,” Bennett said following Friday’s practice at Baptist Health Ice Plex. “Playoff hockey is the best time of year.”

Bringing offense and physicality, Bennett is a threat on both sides of the puck.

Suiting up in 39 postseason games over the past two seasons with the Panthers, “Playoff Sam” has posted 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists), 20 blocked shots, 13 takeaways and a staggering 171 hits.

In that span, no player in the NHL has recorded more hits in the playoffs.

"If Sam Bennett played 30 years ago, he'd be just fine,” said head coach Paul Maurice. “He has a couple of generations in him and his style of play."

Not wavering in style of play, Bennett’s numbers between the regular season and playoffs align.

In 76 games this season, the Ontario native recorded a career-high 51 points (25 goals, 26 assists) to go along with 45 blocked shots and 145 hits.

A pivotal piece in the middle of the second line, he also helped the Panthers control 54.27% of shot attempts and 54.06% of expected goals at 5-on-5, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

In more ways than one, Maurice believes Bennett’s style of play is key to one stat in particular.

Wins.

“That’s our hope for our hockey team and for any of these teams,” he said. “We’d like to think that we’re in that group of teams where you’re completely respectful of your opponent, but success and failure is winning now, not just making the playoffs and having a good run and having a good year.”