What’s Brewing: Another battle with the Bruins 

Time flies.

With just one game left until they reach the official halfway point of their regular season, the Florida Panthers enter this week sitting in second place in the Atlantic Division with a record of 24-14-2.

After visiting the Colorado Avalanche and Utah Hockey Club on Monday and Wednesday, respectively, the Panthers will then return home for a rivalry matchup with the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

For the defending Stanley Cup champions, the first half has been a learning experience.

“I feel like we’ve learned a lot,” captain Aleksander Barkov said. “We’ve had games where we’ve learned a lot about ourselves and how we play and how we want to play. There’s been a lot of good games. We’ve played really good hockey exactly the way we’ve wanted to play. There’s been both. We either learn or we win, and there’s been a bunch of those.”

To see what’s going on around the Territory this week and beyond, continue below.

THE GAMES

Monday, Jan. 6: at Colorado Avalanche – 9 p.m. ET

TV & Streaming: Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)

Radio: 790 WAXY (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Wednesday, Jan. 8: at Utah Hockey Club – 10 p.m. ET

TV & Streaming: TNT, truTV, Max

Radio: 790 WAXY (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Radio: 790 WAXY (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Saturday, Jan. 11: vs. Boston Bruins – 1 p.m. ET

TV & Streaming: ABC, ESPN+

Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM Channel 91 / App & Streaming 931

A QUICK TRIP

The Panthers won’t be spending much time in the mountains.

After facing off against the Avalanche on Monday, they’ll close out their two-game trek with their first-ever game against the newly minted Utah Hockey Club on Wednesday.

“It’s going to be awesome,” forward Carter Verhaeghe said of visiting Utah. “They have good fans there, and I’ve heard it’s a good building to play in. It’s probably really exciting for that city to get an NHL team. I’ve never been to Utah, so it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Compiling the sixth-most points (25) on the road in the NHL this season, the Panthers have posted a 12-6-1 record while outscoring the opposition 69-62 so far this season.

Sam Reinhart leads the team in both goals (14) and points (25) on the road.

BOSTON COMES TO TOWN

There’s rarely a dull moment when these two teams get together.

Returning from their quick trip out west, the Panthers will host the Bruins at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.

After knocking the Bruins out of the playoffs in each of the last two season, the Panthers have continued to have success against the boys from Beantown this season.

Facing off twice in the first four games of the season, the Panthers went a perfect 2-0-0 against the Bruins while scoring 10 total goals over the course of their two wins.

Stepping into the spotlight, this game will broadcast nationally on ABC.

CATS CUP

The Panthers are partnering with HockeyFest Game On! to give you the first Cat’s Cup Tournament.

The event will take place March 15 and 16, 2025 at Amerant Bank Arena, presented by Coors Light & Verizon.

With both adult and kid divisions, each game will be played 3-on-3 with a goalie. Two additional players can be added to each roster for an additional fee.

Food, music, drinks and more will be available for all to enjoy.

BEERFEST COMING UP

We’re a little over a month away from our next Beerfest.

Presented by Funky Buddha Brewery, the Panthers will host their second “Pucks & Pints” of the season when they battle the Ottawa Senators on Feb. 8 in Sunrise.

Open only to patrons that are 21 or older, fans that purchase the ticket package will get access to beer sampling, live music, brewery bites and a ticket to the game.

A portion of the proceeds also benefits the Florida Panthers Foundation.

A SWEET SWEEPSTAKES

Want to see the Panthers on the road? You’re in luck!

Fans can enter now for a chance to win two tickets to the Panthers upcoming away game against the Predators on Feb. 25 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Presented by Yuengling, the “Clash in Nashville” sweepstakes winner will receive two round-trip airfare tickets to Nashville and one two-night stay in a Nashville-area hotel.

CATS CLIP OF THE WEEK

Spencer Knight was on a mission against the Penguins.

Check out all of his saves from Friday’s 3-2 shootout win in the clip below.