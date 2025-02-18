What’s Brewing: 4 Nations Ends; Kraken in Sunrise

Looking ahead at another big week for the Panthers

By Jameson Olive
The Florida Panthers are almost back!

After recharging their batteries for the home stretch, the defending Stanley Cup champions will finally return to action against the Seattle Kraken at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

Last taking the ice on Feb. 8 during a 5-1 win over the Ottawa Senators, the Panthers will return from the break sitting in first place in the Atlantic Division with a record of 34-20-3.

Heating up heading into the break, they’ve gone 8-3-0 in their last 11 games.

“I think we’ve been feeling good about our game,” Tkachuk said of the team’s play entering the break. “Even the games we haven’t won, we’ve felt good about it for the last month.”

While many players got to rest, Tkachuk and seven others kept on going.

Sending the most players in the NHL to the 4 Nations Face-Off, the Panthers were well represented at the best-on-best tournament, which will wrap up on Thursday in Boston.

After a week of incredible action, only three Panthers remain.

With the United States and Canada slated for a big rematch in the championship game, either Tkachuk (USA) or Sam Reinhart (Canada) and Sam Bennett (Canada) will come out on top.

The championship game will air at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ in the United States.

“I think you’re going to see two really evenly matched teams go at it,” Canada coach Jon Cooper said. “The city of Boston will be treated to something special, I think, on Thursday.”

To see what else is going on around the Territory this week and beyond, continue below.

THE GAMES

Saturday, Feb. 22: vs. Seattle Kraken – 6 p.m. ET

  • **TV & Streaming**: Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)
  • Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM Channel 221 / App & Streaming 931

CATS AND KRAKEN

The Panthers will close the book on their two-game season series with the Kraken on Saturday.

In their last meeting, Sam Reinhart scored the deciding goal in the shootout to lift the Panthers to a 2-1 win over the Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Dec. 10.

Of course, this game will also be extra special for two former Panthers.

Now lacing up their skates with the Kraken, defensemen Brandon Montour and Josh Mahura – two members of last year’s championship squad – will take the ice at Amerant Bank Arena for the first time since helping the Panthers capture their first-ever Stanley Cup.

TKACHUK HEATING UP

Even before the 4 Nations Face-Off, Matthew Tkachuk was on another level.

Making a dent on the scoresheet in seven of eight games heading into the break, the superstar forward racked up 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in that stretch.

In that sizzling span, he also logged four games with three points.

“He’s a driver,” teammate Sam Reinhart said of Tkachuk. “He’s the heartbeat when he’s going like that. It seems like when the moment gets bigger, he rises to the occasion.”

Coming out of the break, No. 19 will look to pick up right where he left off.

MILESTONE WATCH

  • Dmitry Kulikov is four assists away from his 200th NHL assist.
  • Evan Rodrigues is six goals away from his 100th NHL goal.
  • Matthew Tkachuk is four assists away from his 400th NHL assist.
  • Carter Verhaeghe is eight points away from his 300th NHL point.

CATS CLIP OF THE WEEK

From Helsinki to Fort Lauderdale, Anton Lundell’s career has already been an adventure.

Take a trip down memory lane in our first “Journey to the NHL,” presented by Celsius.

