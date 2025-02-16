4 Nations: Tkachuk sparks series of brawls between USA and Canada

For the first time in nine years, USA and Canada battled in a best-on-best competition.

In just nine seconds, three fights broke out.

Is there anything better than hockey?

An epic showdown at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Saturday at Bell Centre in Montreal, Florida Panthers star forward Matthew Tkachuk -- who else? -- set the tone for the matchup when he dropped the gloves right off the opening draw with Brandon Hagel.

With Hagel being from the rival Tampa Bay Lightning, there was also built-in bad blood.

“Two passionate teams,” Canada head coach Jon Cooper told ESPN.

Check out the fight in the below post from X.