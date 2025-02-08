INJURY: Samoskevich expected to be ‘100% very soon’ after injury in St. Louis

FORT LAUDERDALE – Mackie Samoskevich is going to be just fine.
Participating in morning skate on Saturday at Baptist Health IcePlex, the rookie forward won’t suit up for tonight’s battle with the Ottawa Senators, but is expected to be fine after the 4 Nations Face-Off.
After hosting the Senators, the Panthers won’t play another game until Feb. 22.
“He felt really, really good, but we’re sitting on a long break here,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “We need him right and rested on the way out [of the break]. He won’t play tonight -- precautionary-- but we expect him to be 100% very soon.”
Suffering an upper-body injury during Thursday’s thrilling 3-2 win at St. Louis, Samoskevich, who scored in the first period, exited the game in discomfort after his first shift in the second.