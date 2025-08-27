Viola Family Celebrates Matt Caldwell’s Leadership, Success and Growth at Panthers organization

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today that President & Chief Executive Officer Matthew Caldwell has accepted a new role as Chief Executive Officer of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx. The Viola family and the entire Panthers organization recognize and thank Matt for his leadership, vision and dedication, as he embarks on this new endeavor.

“Since joining the Panthers in 2014, Matt has led by example, serving our employees, clients, fans and the South Florida community with passion and professionalism. His determination drove our franchise turnaround and helped instill a culture of excellence, and now he is ready for his next challenge. There are very few opportunities I would advise him to pursue, but working with Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore on a global platform like the NBA is at the top of that list,” said Panthers Owner, Chairman and Governor Vincent J. Viola. “It’s tremendously bittersweet for our family, but we recognize this is an exceptional opportunity and great next step in his career. Matt’s impact on our organization has been immeasurable and he leaves with our respect and gratitude.”

Caldwell has had a profound impact on the Panthers organization, leading a remarkable turnaround since joining in 2014. As President and CEO, his determination led to revitalizing the brand, building a record-setting front office and playing an integral role in the team’s championship success. His leadership ensured the franchise’s long-term presence in Broward County through arena lease negotiations and the development of Panthers-operated facilities such as FTL War Memorial. Matt’s vision and dedication have been instrumental in transforming the Panthers into a respected organization within the sports and entertainment industry.

“These past nine years as CEO of the Florida Panthers have been the highlight of my professional career. The Viola family has been a second family to me, and I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to have led this historic franchise turnaround,” said Panthers President & CEO Matt Caldwell. “I am ready for my next challenge and couldn’t be more thrilled to bring our champion mindset to the Minnesota community. The Panthers franchise is in great hands with the executive team and hockey leadership in place and I will be cheering from afar as the team continues its championship run.”

Owner and Alternate Governor Michael Viola will oversee the transition process and lead the search for a new President of Business Operations.