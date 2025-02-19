Matthew Tkachuk, United States fired up for 4 Nations final 

Matthew Tkachuk, who will play despite missing the game against Sweden on Monday because of a lower-body injury, knows what it could mean for hockey in the United States.

"Whether you like hockey or not, I think our team has helped grow the game here in this country already," he said. "I think a win could just knock that door right down and open up a whole new wave of hockey players across the country."

Listening to him on Wednesday, it became clear that everything surrounding the game has intensified the passion and national pride all the U.S. players are feeling, which, of course, flies in the face of what Hagel said Tuesday, which could have just been some gamesmanship.

"I know how special it is to wear the USA jersey and after going that many years without it, it's the greatest honor you can have," Tkachuk said. "The best part about being an American is how united we are and how are goals are the exact same and our commitment and just everything. How we sacrifice and how there's one thing we want at the end of this and what we're willing to get to that goal, I think that's what's been most incredible to me and it's been under two weeks since we've gotten together. It's definitely exceeded my expectations. It's something we do not take for granted the opportunity to wear the USA jersey. We're the luckiest people in the world to be Americans and to grow up and live in this country. Now we have a chance to represent it at the biggest stage. It's the opportunity of a lifetime."