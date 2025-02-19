Matthew Tkachuk, United States fired up for 4 Nations final 

Forward, teammates ready for 'opportunity of a lifetime' against Canada

usa_021925_nobug

© Andre Ringuette/4NFO/World Cup of Hockey

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

BOSTON -- Matthew Tkachuk heard the gist of Brandon Hagel's comments from Tuesday, when the Canada forward said he and his teammates play for the flag and not the cameras, that they don't need group chats to initiate their passion for playing for the country.

It was a clear dig at the United States, specifically the Tkachuk brothers, Matthew and Brady, and everything that led up to that explosive first nine seconds in the U.S.-Canada game on Saturday.

Matthew, as expected, did not let bygones be bygones.

"Well, I mean, maybe their team doesn't like each other if they don't have group chats," the United States forward said. "That's just a player enjoying his opportunity. I think our team does not care about anything they say. There's been a lot of chatter and talk from individuals, but we care about one thing in this room. We have millions of people that are watching us and supporting us around this country and we're very prideful in playing for them and the guys in the room. So, it's an opportunity of a lifetime for us."

Matthew Tkachuk discusses Thursday's 4 Nations Face-Off championship game against rival Canada

The hype for the Canada-U.S. rematch in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship at TD Garden on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+, SN, TVAS) is already at a peak level around North America and beyond, but credit Hagel on Tuesday and Tkachuk on Wednesday for adding a touch of verbal animosity to the national pride the players here are feeling.

The intensity of this border rivalry reached levels it hasn't gotten to in 29 years on Saturday, when the U.S., with the help of a group chat between the Tkachuks and J.T. Miller, initiated three fights in the first nine seconds before skating to a defensive gem of a 3-1 win at Bell Centre.

Now the rematch is on, and the walls of the hockey world have been broken down, with talk of this game, this rivalry, what's at stake coming from sports fans and non-sports fans alike, from media outlets all around North America that rarely, if ever, report on the sport.

Bid to Win 4 Nations Face-Off Game-Used Jerseys & Pucks!

Now available on NHL Auctions, 4 Nations game-worn jerseys from USA vs. Canada and Finland vs. Sweden, as well as pucks used in games throughout the tournament.

Matthew Tkachuk, who will play despite missing the game against Sweden on Monday because of a lower-body injury, knows what it could mean for hockey in the United States.

"Whether you like hockey or not, I think our team has helped grow the game here in this country already," he said. "I think a win could just knock that door right down and open up a whole new wave of hockey players across the country."

Listening to him on Wednesday, it became clear that everything surrounding the game has intensified the passion and national pride all the U.S. players are feeling, which, of course, flies in the face of what Hagel said Tuesday, which could have just been some gamesmanship.

"I know how special it is to wear the USA jersey and after going that many years without it, it's the greatest honor you can have," Tkachuk said. "The best part about being an American is how united we are and how are goals are the exact same and our commitment and just everything. How we sacrifice and how there's one thing we want at the end of this and what we're willing to get to that goal, I think that's what's been most incredible to me and it's been under two weeks since we've gotten together. It's definitely exceeded my expectations. It's something we do not take for granted the opportunity to wear the USA jersey. We're the luckiest people in the world to be Americans and to grow up and live in this country. Now we have a chance to represent it at the biggest stage. It's the opportunity of a lifetime."

Canada vs. USA Championship Trailer: For Country. For Legacy. Tune in at 8PM Thursday on ESPN

Tkachuk said he expects the atmosphere inside and outside TD Garden to be better than it was at Bell Centre on Saturday, further clarifying what they're playing for.

"The millions of people supporting us," Tkachuk said. "The generations before us and the generations we could add to. The kids that are watching at home that want to be us.

"Obviously, wearing the jersey, representing your country is such an incredible honor and what we play for, but the opportunity we have Thursday, tomorrow, is something I don't think we thought was possible in what we can create."

Tkachuk was then asked why he thinks this tournament, and now especially this game Thursday night, has taken on such a life of its own.

"I think that the country is seeing how much pride this team takes in being Americans and representing this country," he said. "I think it just takes over you. The pride that we have is obviously through the roof and then you throw on that jersey and you almost can't control yourself how excited you are and the feelings you get. We're the luckiest people in the world to be from the United States and even luckier to wear the jersey and represent everybody across the country. I think the whole country is seeing how much pride we take and how much we're willing to do to have success for everybody. This game is going to be the pinnacle of it all and we're going to be ready to go."

4 Nations Face-Off winner between United States, Canada debated

You May Also Like

4 Nations Face-Off winner between United States, Canada debated

Tkachuk also spoke about another motivator driving the U.S. in this tournament.

The late Johnny Gaudreau, who easily could have been on the U.S. team.

Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, died on Aug. 29 when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver, who has been charged with two counts of death by auto, while riding bicycles near their home in Salem County, New Jersey.

"Everywhere you go in that locker room, you see his jersey, that No. 13, and you get emotional because he should be here with us competing and playing for his country," Tkachuk said. "We don't take this opportunity for granted and he's one of the big things that we're playing for right now. He's with us. He's looking down on us. We know he's going to give us all the strength he can to compete and do our absolute best tomorrow. Him and his whole family, we think about them all the time. I heard his wife (Meredith) might be in attendance for the game, which is super special for us. It's an opportunity we have for so many people, but especially them, to show what we can do."

News Feed

NOTEBOOK: Panthers gear up for final push; All eyes on the 4 Nations championship

‘Means so much to us’: Panthers visit Broward Health

Panthers Prospect Report: February 19, 2025

Territory Talk: Fascinating Times at 4 Nations Face-Off (Ep. 332)

What’s Brewing: 4 Nations Ends; Kraken in Sunrise

U.S., Canada gearing up for intense rematch in 4 Nations Face-Off final

Canada clinches berth in 4 Nations title game, holds off Finland

Finland Quarter-Century Teams selected by NHL.com during 4 Nations Face-Off

Matthew, Brady Tkachuk ‘are lunatics,’ just like me, dad Keith says

4 Nations Face-Off clinching scenarios for Feb. 17

SURVEY: Panthers share their equipment routines and superstitions

U.S. defeats Canada, clinches spot in 4 Nations Face-Off championship game

Matthew Tkachuk sustains lower-body injury in U.S. win against Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off

4 Nations: Tkachuk sparks series of brawls between USA and Canada

Finland's shake-up pays off in OT win against Sweden in 4 Nations Face-Off

4 Nations Face-Off rivalry doubleheader is 'what you dream of'

Black Excellence: Standouts in Education & Public Service

Florida Panthers Launch ‘Learn to Play Ball Hockey’ Program at Local Community Centers & Parks