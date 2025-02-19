4 Nations Face-Off winner between United States, Canada debated by NHL.com staff

It's hard to defeat the same team twice in less than two weeks, and this time Canada has Makar, perhaps the best defenseman in the world, after he sat out with an illness in the 3-1 loss Saturday. But I'm sticking with the pick I made entering the tournament. Why wouldn't I? The Americans showed they had the talent, depth and toughness to take on the Canadians in a hostile environment, and they seem to be on a mission to finish the job on home ice. They can go from villains to American heroes. Perhaps the most impressive thing about their win in Montreal was the way they smothered Canada's elite offensive talent, aside from one highlight-reel rush by Connor McDavid. Perhaps most important, they have the edge in goal with Connor Hellebuyck over Jordan Binnington. -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist
Yeah, I'm going with Amalie on this. I'll go back to what I said regarding Zach Werenski being my MVP for the tournament: what the U.S. defense was able to do against Canada the first time these two met, was pretty incredible. It's not easy to stifle McDavid (OK, he scored the lone goal but of course he did), let alone Nathan MacKinnon, Sidney Crosby, Mark Stone, etc. I love the defense for the United States, and I love its goaltending with Connor Hellebuyck. The Tkachuks, Jack Eichel and Jake Guentzel have reminded us that the United States has some pretty strong guys on offense, too. It's just a great combination. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer
Cue up "Free Bird," the goal song for the United States in this tournament because it will be playing in the American dressing room Thursday night. Each of us in this round table have made compelling arguments about who will win and why and the margins are razor thin. But, there is one place these teams are not equal and that is in goal. Connor Hellebuyck, the American goalie, has been demonstratively better than Jordan Binnington, Canada's goalie. That's huge in a winner-take-all game. It's one reason why I'm taking the Americans. The other lies in their goal song. In it, the singer laments his inability to change, but the Americans have changed. They are ready, in a way they have not been for a long time, to meet their moment, to welcome their destiny. They are ready to win on the biggest stage. And they will. -- Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial