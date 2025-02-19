4 Nations Face-Off winner between United States, Canada debated by NHL.com staff

Forget about what you saw from Canada in the first showdown against the United States. Too individualistic at times. Not enough of a dump-and-forecheck game. Physically overpowered. You won't see that again. Lessons get learned. The Canadians know what they didn't do right the first time. They know they didn't play enough of a straight-line game. They know they didn't put enough stress on the opposition's defensemen, didn't pound them enough. It's not necessarily the Canadian way to do that. It is the American way. But lessons get learned. Canada can play that way too. It proved it can against Finland on Monday, when it was smarter with the puck, harder on it, and then its skill rose to the occasion. The Canadians will follow their captain, Sidney Crosby, to another best-on-best championship. It's what they do. -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

This was my pick before the tournament, so I'm not going to change. But my opinion certainly has swung in the direction of the United States during the event. Not because of what Canada has or has not done, but because of the impressive way the Americans have played. Speed. Physicality. Such an outstanding blend of hustle and muscle. Perhaps the most convincing part of the Americans game was the way they shut down Canada in the third period Saturday. They looked like a team that had worked on a defensive system for six months, not six days. So why pick Canada? Three reasons. McDavid. Crosby. MacKinnon. Any team that beats these three guys twice in a row deserves the title. Let's see the United States do it. Until then, I'm sticking with my original pick. -- Mike Zeisberger, staff writer

United States

It's true that Canada has a claim to hockey that the United States has never had, a way in which the sport is part of the fabric of that country. And it's true that Canada has laid claim to international results that are the envy of every other nation. But the United States has everything coming together in this tournament, the desire to make a statement, the emotional leadership of the Tkachuk brothers, and the talent that it has spent years developing at the United States National Team Development Program. And that last part is why I think they take it. Since the USNTDP was created, it has been the goal to push the country forward in international play, to get its players ready to perform on the biggest of stages, to unite them from a young age, familiarize themselves with each other. With 15 graduates (and two coaches) on this team, we're seeing what the USNTDP has worked so hard to achieve, with two straight World Juniors wins and now, I believe, the 4 Nations Face-Off title. -- Amalie Benjamin, senior writer