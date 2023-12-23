Two Florida Panthers Prospects Named to 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship Rosters

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today that prospects defenseman Marek Alscher (Czechia) and forward Sandis Vilmanis (Latvia) have been selected to represent their respective nations at the 2024 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Junior Championship. The tournament will take place from Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023 to Friday, Jan. 5, 2024 at two venues, Scandinavium and Frolundaborg, in Gothenberg, Sweden.

Alscher, 19, is in his third season with the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League (WHL), posting nine points (2-7-9) and 18 penalty minutes in 26 games played this season.

The 6-foot-3, 206-pound native of Slany, Czechia has appeared in 147 career games (2021-22 to 2023-24) with the Winterhawks, producing 49 points (17-32-49) and collecting a career plus-28 rating.

Originally selected by Florida in the third round (93rd overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft, Alscher has previously appeared in 35 international junior contests representing Czechia, amassing nine points (1-8-9).

Vilmanis, 19, is in his second season with the Sarnia Sting of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), where he has recorded 28 points (10-18-28) over 30 games. His 10 goals rank third on the Sting and his 28 points are tied for the club lead among Sarnia forwards.

The 6-foot-1, 192-pound native of Riga, Latvia has amassed 73 points (30-43-73) in 92 career games with Sarnia from 2022-23 to 2023-24.

Selected by Florida in the fifth round (157th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Vilmanis previously represented Latvia at the 2022 and 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships, compiling three points (1-2-3) across 11 tournament appearances.

Coverage of select live games will be available for Panthers fans to view on NHL Network. See the complete tournament schedule below:

2024 WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

Dec. 26

Slovakia vs. Czechia, Frolundaborg, 6 a.m. ET

Finland vs. Canada, Scandinavium, 8:30 a.m. ET

United States vs. Norway, Frolundaborg, 11 a.m. ET

Sweden vs. Latvia, Scandinavium, 1:30 p.m. ET

Dec. 27

Slovakia vs. Switzerland, Frolundaborg, 6 a.m. ET

Finland vs. Germany, Scandinavium, 8:30 a.m. ET

Norway vs. Czechia, Frolundaborg, 11 a.m. ET

Latvia vs. Canada, Scandinavium, 1:30 p.m. ET

Dec. 28

Switzerland vs. United States, Frolundaborg, 11 a.m. ET

Germany vs. Sweden, Scandinavium, 1:30 p.m. ET

Dec. 29

Norway vs. Slovakia, Frolundaborg, 6 a.m. ET

Latvia vs. Finland, Scandinavium, 8:30 a.m. ET

Czechia vs. United States, Frolundaborg, 11 a.m. ET

Canada vs. Sweden, Scandinavium, 1:30 p.m. ET

Dec. 30

Switzerland vs. Norway, Frolundaborg, 11 a.m. ET

Germany vs. Latvia, Scandinavium, 1:30 p.m. ET

Dec. 31

United States vs. Slovakia, Frolundaborg, 6 a.m. ET

Sweden vs. Finland, Scandinavium, 8:30 a.m. ET

Czechia vs. Switzerland, Frolundaborg, 11 a.m. ET

Canada vs. Germany, Scandinavium, 1:30 p.m. ET

Jan. 2

Quarterfinal 1, Frolundaborg, 6 a.m. ET

Quarterfinal 2, Scandinavium, 8:30 a.m. ET

Quarterfinal 3, Frolundaborg, 11 a.m. ET

Quarterfinal 4, Scandinavium, 1:30 p.m. ET

Jan. 4 (Scandinavium)

Relegation game, 5 a.m. ET

Semifinal 1, 9 a.m. ET

Semifinal 2, 1:30 p.m. ET

Jan. 5 (Scandinavium)

Third-place game, 9 a.m. ET

Championship game, 1:30 p.m. ET

