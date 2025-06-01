Territory Talk: Stanley Cup Final preview feat. Aaron Ekblad (Ep. 357)

It’ll be a rematch for the ages.

For the second straight season, the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers will battle for the Stanley Cup.

With Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final set to get underway on Wednesday at Rogers Place, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive spend this episode of Territory Talk discussing how both teams have changed since the Panthers bested the Oilers in Game 7 just a year ago.

Aaron Ekblad also joins the show to talk about the strides the Panthers have made, his own personal growth over the course of the team’s playoff runs, poker on the plane and more.

