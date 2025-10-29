Territory Talk: Resting up for Dallas (Ep. 373)

By Doug Plagens & Jameson Olive

The Florida Panthers look like they’re starting to get back into a groove.

Even with more players dropping out of the lineup, the defending Stanley Cup champions have gone 1-1-1 in their last three games, but likely could’ve walked away with more points.

In those games, Florida allowed just three goals at 5-on-5.

On this episode, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive take a look as some positive trends from the team’s current homestand and also look ahead to Saturday’s battle with Dallas.

Plus, new defenseman Donovan Sebrango meets the media.

Highlights include:

  • Panthers pick up a point vs. Ducks (0:35)
  • Finding the blueprint against Vegas. (9:00)
  • Donovan Sebrango has arrived. (14:00)

