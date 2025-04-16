Territory Talk: Reflecting on the 2024-25 Regular Season (Ep. 342)

From October to April, it’s been quite a ride.

With 82 games in the books, the Florida Panthers will now turn their attention to the playoffs after finishing third in the Atlantic Division during the 2024-25 campaign.

But before the Stanley Cup champions begin the defense of their crown, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive first look back on the regular season that was for the Panthers.

From big moments to the regular-season MVP, this episode covers it all.

Highlights include: