Territory Talk: Panthers take 3-0 series lead, push Hurricanes to the brink (Ep. 355)

The Florida Panthers are on the cusp of a third straight trip to the Stanley Cup Final.

Taking a 3-0 series lead over the Carolina Hurricanes, the defending champs erupted for five goals in the third period of an eventual 6-2 win at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

On this episode, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive discuss Florida’s dominance in Game 3, the plug-and-play skills of Jesper Boqvist, the challenge of closing out a series and more.

Plus, hear postgame sound from Brad Marchand, Aleksander Barkov and Evan Rodrigues.

Highlights include: