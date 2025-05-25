Territory Talk: Panthers take 3-0 series lead, push Hurricanes to the brink (Ep. 355)

The Florida Panthers are on the cusp of a third straight trip to the Stanley Cup Final.
Taking a 3-0 series lead over the Carolina Hurricanes, the defending champs erupted for five goals in the third period of an eventual 6-2 win at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.
On this episode, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive discuss Florida’s dominance in Game 3, the plug-and-play skills of Jesper Boqvist, the challenge of closing out a series and more.
Plus, hear postgame sound from Brad Marchand, Aleksander Barkov and Evan Rodrigues.
Highlights include:
- The Panthers dominate the third period to claim Game 3. (0:50)
- The second line is doing it all against the Hurricanes. (8:30)
- Hear from Marchand, Barkov and Rodrigues after Game 3. (13:00)
- There’s a benefit to taking care of business in Game 4. (25:50)