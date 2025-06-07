Territory Talk: Panthers get the split in Edmonton (Ep. 358)

The Florida Panthers will take the split.
After losing Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final in overtime, the defending champs rallied to secure a huge 5-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers in double overtime in Game 2 on Friday.
On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive discuss Brad Marchand’s overtime heroics in Game 2, the electrifying series shifting to South Florida Games 3 and 4, Sergei Bobrovsky’s continued excellence between the pipes and more.
Plus, hear postgame sound from Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Bennett and Marchand.
Highlights include:
- Marchand provides the heroics in Game 2. (1:00)
- Bobrovsky and Florida’s D-men are putting it all on the line. (7:45)
- Hear from Tkachuk, Bennett and Marchand after Game 2. (12:30)
- The series has been incredibly even at 5-on-5. (28:30)