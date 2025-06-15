Territory Talk: Panthers dominate Game 5, push Oilers to the brink (Ep. 360)

Check out the latest podcast!

tt 360 16x9
By Jameson Olive
FloridaPanthers.com

It just takes one more win.

Taking a 3-2 lead in the Stanley Cup Final, the Florida Panthers looked dominate at both ends of the ice during a 5-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 at Rogers Place on Saturday.

On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive share their thoughts on how Game 5 unfolded, the one-two punch of Brad Marchand and Sam Bennett, the challenge of closing out the series in Game 6 and much more.

Plush, hear postgame sound from Paul Maurice, Marchand and Bennett.

Highlights include:

  • The Panthers were on a mission in Game 5. (1:15)
  • Aleksander Barkov is doing all the little things right. (10:00)
  • Hear from Maurice, Bennett and Bobrovsky after Game 5. (13:20)
  • Marchand and Bennett are both beasts in the Cup Final. (23:15)
  • Looking ahead to Game 6. (28:30)

Fans can also listen to the episode of any of the below platforms:

