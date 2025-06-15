Territory Talk: Panthers dominate Game 5, push Oilers to the brink (Ep. 360)

It just takes one more win.

Taking a 3-2 lead in the Stanley Cup Final, the Florida Panthers looked dominate at both ends of the ice during a 5-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 at Rogers Place on Saturday.

On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive share their thoughts on how Game 5 unfolded, the one-two punch of Brad Marchand and Sam Bennett, the challenge of closing out the series in Game 6 and much more.

Plush, hear postgame sound from Paul Maurice, Marchand and Bennett.

Highlights include: