Territory Talk: Last-second heroics in St. Louis (Ep. 331)

Doug and Jameson recap a dramatic win in St. Louis and more!

TT-331-16x9
By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

In a 60-minute game, every second counts.

Heading home on a very high note after winning in the final seconds at St. Louis, the Florida Panthers still find themselves sitting atop the Atlantic Division with a record of 33-20-3.

On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive discuss the big win over the Blues, the team’s quick road trip as a whole, some positive trends and more.

Highlights of the episode include:

  • The Panthers go down to the wire in St. Louis. (1:50)
  • Spencer Knight speaks after the win over the Blues. (10:25)
  • Assessing the two-game road trip as a whole. (15:20)
  • The big guns are firing for the Panthers. (21:40)
  • Doug and Jameson make their Super Bowl picks. (28:00)

Fans can listen to the episode of any of the below platforms:

News Feed

Black Excellence: Standouts in Nonprofits

Florida Panthers to Celebrate Black History Month Through Fourth Season of ‘Black Excellence Series’

RECAP: Panthers 3, Blues 2

PREVIEW: Panthers close out two-game road trip in St. Louis

Florida Panthers Announce New & Renewed Partner Promotions for 2024-25 Season

Panthers teammates Tkachuk, Barkov ready to put friendship aside at 4 Nations

RECAP: Capitals 6, Panthers 3

PREVIEW: Division leaders clash as Panthers visit Capitals

Champs in the Capital: Panthers honored at White House 

What’s Brewing: Heating up heading into 4-Nations

RECAP: Panthers 6, Islanders 3

PREVIEW: Panthers close out back-to-back against streaking Islanders

Cats & Fish: Conine, Edwards cheer on Panthers

INJURY: Gadjovich set to play in first game since Dec. 20

PREVIEW: Panthers host Blackhawks for Saturday matinee in Sunrise

‘Winning is everything’: Kulikov reflects on 1,000 games in the NHL

Barkov ‘can’t wait to get going’ as Finland’s captain for 4 Nations Face-Off

Florida Panthers Announce New Programs at Baptist Health IcePlex