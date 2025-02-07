Territory Talk: Last-second heroics in St. Louis (Ep. 331)

In a 60-minute game, every second counts.

Heading home on a very high note after winning in the final seconds at St. Louis, the Florida Panthers still find themselves sitting atop the Atlantic Division with a record of 33-20-3.

On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive discuss the big win over the Blues, the team’s quick road trip as a whole, some positive trends and more.

Highlights of the episode include:

The Panthers go down to the wire in St. Louis. (1:50)

Spencer Knight speaks after the win over the Blues. (10:25)

Assessing the two-game road trip as a whole. (15:20)

The big guns are firing for the Panthers. (21:40)

Doug and Jameson make their Super Bowl picks. (28:00)

