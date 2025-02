February is National Heart Month.

On this episode of Territory Talk, Dr. Eli Friedman, a medical and sports cardiologist at Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute -- part of Baptist Health South Florida -- joins co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive to share some tips for living a heart-healthy lifestyle.

As a member of the extended medical staff of the Florida Panthers, Dr. Friedman also shares his unique memories from the team’s incredible Stanley Cup run last season.