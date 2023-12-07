Territory Talk: Getting to know Niko Mikkola

On this week’s episode of Territory Talk, Niko Mikkola joins the show to talk about getting comfortable with the Cats, chipping in points from the blue line, his hometown and more.

Plus, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive discuss what Mikkola is bringing to the Panthers, the incredible excellence of Aleksander Barkov, the longevity of Sidney Crosby and much more.

Highlights include:

Sidney Crosby isn’t slowing down. (1:30)

Aleksander Barkov should make room for another Selke Trophy. (6:00)

Niko Mikkola joins the show! (14:50)

Mikkola has been packing a punch on the blue line. (29:30)

