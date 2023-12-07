Territory Talk: Getting to know Niko Mikkola

New Panthers defenseman makes his debut on the Territory Talk podcast

TT-Mikkola-16x9-12-7-23
By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

On this week’s episode of Territory Talk, Niko Mikkola joins the show to talk about getting comfortable with the Cats, chipping in points from the blue line, his hometown and more.

Plus, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive discuss what Mikkola is bringing to the Panthers, the incredible excellence of Aleksander Barkov, the longevity of Sidney Crosby and much more.

Highlights include:

  • Sidney Crosby isn’t slowing down. (1:30)
  • Aleksander Barkov should make room for another Selke Trophy. (6:00)
  • Niko Mikkola joins the show! (14:50)
  • Mikkola has been packing a punch on the blue line. (29:30)

Fans can listen to the episode of any of the below platforms:

News Feed

Cousins 'a jackknife' in the Panthers lineup

Cousins 'a jackknife' in the Panthers lineup
Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Josh Davies on a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Josh Davies on a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract
RECAP: Panthers 5, Stars 4

RECAP: Panthers 5, Stars 4
PREVIEW: Deep squads square off as Panthers host Stars

PREVIEW: Deep squads square off as Panthers host Stars
NOTEBOOK: Panthers Feeling Recharged; Updates on Mahura, Gadjovich

NOTEBOOK: Panthers Feeling Recharged; Updates on Mahura, Gadjovich
RECAP: Islanders 4, Panthers 3

RECAP: Islanders 4, Panthers 3
PREVIEW: Stolarz starts as Panthers kick off homestand vs. Islanders

PREVIEW: Stolarz starts as Panthers kick off homestand vs. Islanders
Dynamic Duo: Bobrovsky, Stolarz both off to hot starts for Panthers

Dynamic Duo: Bobrovsky, Stolarz both off to hot starts for Panthers
RECAP: Panthers 5, Canadiens 1

RECAP: Panthers 5, Canadiens 1
PREVIEW: Panthers happy with their game heading into matchup with Montreal

PREVIEW: Panthers happy with their game heading into matchup with Montreal
Territory Talk: Crazy Times in Canada

Territory Talk: Crazy Times in Canada
Panthers Prospect Report: November 29, 2023

Panthers Prospect Report: November 29, 2023
RECAP: Maple Leafs 2, Panthers 1 (SO)

RECAP: Maple Leafs 2, Panthers 1 (SO)
PREVIEW: After wild night in Ottawa, Panthers close out back-to-back in Toronto

PREVIEW: After wild night in Ottawa, Panthers close out back-to-back in Toronto
Panthers general manager Bill Zito interview on start to season

Zito talks Panthers handling adversity to start season in Q&A with NHL.com
RECAP: Panthers 5, Senators 0

RECAP: Panthers 5, Senators 0
Florida Panthers to Honor Patric Hornqvist Dec. 8 vs. Pittsburgh

Florida Panthers to Honor Patric Hornqvist Dec. 8 vs. Pittsburgh
PREVIEW: Panthers kick off Canadian road trip in Ottawa

PREVIEW: Panthers kick off Canadian road trip in Ottawa