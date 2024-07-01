Territory Talk: Free Agency Day 1 Recap (Ep. 308)

From saying goodbye to old friends and welcoming new ones, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive spend this episode of Territory Talk breaking down a busy day for the Florida Panthers on the NHL’s opening day of free agency on Monday.
Highlights of the episode include:
- Fans, players get soaked and celebrate during amazing parade. (1:20)
- Saying goodbye to a few Stanley Cup champions. (6:50)
- Panthers lock up Sam Reinhart with an eight-year extension. (12:20)
- Dmitry Kulikov finds a home – again – with the Panthers. (17:30)
- The Panthers added a pair of key depth forwards. (19:50)
- There’s still deals to be made after Day 1 of free agency. (24:45)
Fans can listen to the episode of any of the below platforms: