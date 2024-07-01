Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward A.J. Greer on Two-Year Contract

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward A.J. Greer on a two-year contract.

“A.J. is an effective forward whose utilizes his size and strength at both ends of the ice,” said Zito. “We are excited to welcome him to South Florida.”

Greer, 27, appeared in 59 games with the Calgary Flames in the 2023-24 season, matching his career high with 12 points (6-6-12).

The 6-foot-3, 209-pound native of Joliette, Quebec has played in 167 career NHL games between Colorado (2016-17 to 2018-19), New Jersey (2020-21 to 2021-22), Boston (2022-23) and Calgary (2023-24), producing 32 points (13-19-32).



Greer has also competed in 278 American Hockey League (AHL) games with San Antonio (2016-17 to 2017-18), Colorado (2018-19 to 2019-20), Bridgeport (2020-21), Binghamton (2020-21) and Utica (2021-22), logging 195 points (85-110-195). He was named to the 2017 AHL All-Star Game and was awarded the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award for his community efforts at the conclusion of the 2016-17 season.

Prior to his professional career, Greer played one season (2015-16) for the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (QMJHL), serving as the team’s alternate captain and amassing 27 points (16-11-27) over 33 games en route to capturing the QMJHL championship. He also skated in two seasons (2014-15 to 2015-16) with the Boston University Terriers (NCAA), helping the school win the Hockey East regular season title and the conference championship in his first year.

Greer was originally selected by the Colorado Avalanche in the second round (39th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

